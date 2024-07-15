The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Merck & Co, Qualcomm and Armanino Foods of Distinction

For Immediate Releases

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM and Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. AMNF.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Merck & Qualcomm

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Merck & Co., Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+8.0% vs. +5.3%). The company is a reliable player in the energy sector, boasts a resilient capital structure, a robust balance sheet and track record of prudent capex management. Its strategic discoveries in the Stabroek Block and Permian Basin promise growth and lower greenhouse gas intensity.



Exxon Mobil prioritizes shareholder returns, evidenced by substantial buybacks that are slated to increase to $20 billion through 2025. Exxon Mobil’s entry into the lithium market positions it for long-term gains as the demand for lithium is poised to increase with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.



However, challenges loom, notably in the upstream operations, which are susceptible to volatile oil prices and regulatory hurdles. Reliance on finding economically recoverable reserves and exposure to OPEC production cuts add to uncertainties.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Merck’s have gained +21.2% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +35.1%. The company’s products like Keytruda and Gardasil have been driving sales. With continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth.



Animal health and vaccine products are core growth drivers. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline, including Keytruda, which should drive long-term growth. The company is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its pipeline.



However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. There are concerns about Merck’s ability to grow its non-oncology business ahead of Keytruda’s loss of exclusivity later in the decade.



(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)



Qualcomm’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+65.0% vs. +39.5%). The company is benefiting from healthy traction in Android handsets and automotive businesses. The development of Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows in collaboration with Microsoft will likely boost its commercial prospects in the AI PC market.



The Snapdragon X Series Platform integrated with Qualcomm AI Hub is also witnessing significant market traction among leading global PC manufacturers. The company is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge. This augurs well for long-term growth.



However, inventory corrections by clients are impeding sales in the IoT business. Increasing competition in the mobile phone chipset market is likely to strain margins. Rising geopolitical instability and high debt obligation remain concerns.



(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>)



Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+27.0% vs. -10.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $175.72 million boasts strong cash reserves and consistent dividends, with the highest payout in its history.



The company is expanding geographically, securing new customers like Brookshire Brothers and Harris Teeter, and has become the #1 brand in Northern California’s Safeway. Offering a wide range of products, Armanino Foods holds a 65% market share in the food service pesto category. AMNF’s Global Food Safety Initiative BRC Grade AA certification ensures high standards.



Yet, rising operating expenses, the dependence on key customers and exposure to commodity price volatility pose risks. Competition from larger companies and private labels could impact market share and margins. Higher storage and transport costs for frozen products impact profitability, and heavy reliance on the U.S. market limits international growth opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction here >>>)

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (AMNF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.