The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Mastercard, Procter & Gamble and Vaso

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 4, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Mastercard Inc. MA, The Procter & Gamble Co. PG and Vaso Corp. VASO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for ExxonMobil, Mastercard and Procter & Gamble

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Mastercard Inc. and The Procter & Gamble Co., as well a micro-cap stock, Vaso Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+8.2% vs. +2.9%). The company being a reliable player in the energy sector, boasts a resilient capital structure, a robust balance sheet and track record of prudent capex management. Its strategic discoveries in the Stabroek Block and Permian Basin promise growth and lower greenhouse gas intensity.



ExxonMobil prioritizes shareholder returns, evidenced by substantial share buybacks. ExxonMobil’s entry into the lithium market positions it for long-term gains as the demand for lithium is poised to increase with the growing adoption of electric vehicles.



However, challenges loom, notably in the upstream operations, which are susceptible to volatile oil prices and regulatory hurdles. Increasing societal focus on environmental risks and climate change pose a threat to its traditional oil & gas business. Further, exposure to OPEC production cuts adds to uncertainties.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+27.4% vs. +26%). The company’s numerous acquisitions are helping it to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode.



MA's strong cash flow supports its growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts through share repurchases and dividends. However, steep operating expenses might stress its margins. The Zacks analyst expects adjusted operating expenses to jump more than 10% year over year in 2024.



High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. We expect it to be higher than 50% of the payments network gross revenue in 2024. Also, it is overvalued than the industry at current levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Procter & Gamble’s shares have gained +19.7% over the past year against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s gain of +26.9%. The company has been gaining from a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to the evolving demands of consumers, customers and society.



Procter & Gamble has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the bottom line beating the consensus mark for the eighth consecutive quarter in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024. PG provided an optimistic view for fiscal 2025. PG estimates all-in sales to increase 2-4% year over year in fiscal 2025.



However, PG has been witnessing headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions, and financial impacts from currency volatility. PG’s fiscal 2025 EPS view includes an after-tax headwind of $500 million related to unfavorable commodity costs and adverse currency.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Vaso have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (-45.7% vs. +22.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $33.30 million is facing declining equipment sales in China and the United States creating headwinds. Additionally, dependence on GE Healthcare and increasing competition in the IT sector pose risks.



Nevertheless, Vaso’s future growth is supported by $31.7 million in deferred revenues and a $39.4 million backlog in its IT segment, providing strong revenue visibility for the second half of 2024. The growing managed IT services business, particularly in healthcare, supports stable recurring income.



Positive cash flow of $2.8 million in second-quarter 2024 and $25.7 million in cash underscore solid liquidity. Diversified revenue streams across IT services, professional sales, and medical device manufacturing reduce risk, though rising selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs and narrow margins pose challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaso Corporation (VASO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.