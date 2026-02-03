The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell International and AMREP

For Immediate Release

Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, Honeywell International Inc. HON, and AMREP Corp. AXR.

Highlights from Monday's Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell

The Zacks Research Daily presents research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp. and Honeywell International Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock AMREP Corp.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Exxon Mobil's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past six months (+32.6% vs. +26.6%). The company's high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana drive robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. The company continues to achieve record production in both key oil-producing regions.



With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth. Exxon Mobil reported strong fourth-quarter earnings driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes.



However, crude prices are expected to remain under pressure this year, affecting upstream earnings. Furthermore, its newer businesses, including lithium and low-carbon ventures, are in very early stages of development with considerable uncertainty around meaningful earnings contributions.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Lockheed Martin have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+48.8% vs. +9.2%). The company ended the fourth quarter of 2025 on a mixed note: while revenues surpassed its Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings missed. Lockheed Martin remains the largest U.S. defense contractor with a steady order flow from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies.



Apart from enjoying a strong forte on the domestic front, Lockheed Martin's products are also well-acclaimed in the international market. Increasing U.S. defense budget funding should boost its business.



However, Lockheed is facing performance issues with some of its programs, which may result in significant losses. A labor shortage in the aerospace and defense industry may adversely impact its future operating results.



(You canread the full research report on Lockheed Martin here >>>)



Honeywell's shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+10% vs. +6.2%). The company's strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours. Strong demand across the commercial aviation OEM and aftermarket businesses is aiding the segment.



Honeywell also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock's appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company's balance sheet debt significantly as well.



However, persistent weakness in the Industrial Automation segment, due to a lower demand environment, is worrisome. Also, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Shares of AMREP have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past six months (-10.4% vs. +13%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $110.24 million has seen land sales -- historically the company's highest-margin driver -- weaken sharply, pressuring earnings and exposing sensitivity to transaction timing. Rising fixed costs, limited backlog visibility and modest rental scale constrain downside protection. Valuation reflects balance-sheet strength and uncertainty around earnings durability.



Nevertheless, AXR's mixed investment profile combines strong balance-sheet strength and regional housing resilience with elevated earnings volatility. First-half fiscal 2026 homebuilding revenues grew on higher unit sales, supported by stable pricing, low New Mexico inventory and a modest contract backlog.



An expanding rental portfolio adds recurring income, partially offsetting cyclicality. Margins remain healthy, aided by disciplined pricing and monetization of low-cost land, while ample cash and minimal debt support flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on AMREP here >>>)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMREP Corporation (AXR): Free Stock Analysis Report

