The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Home Depot, NextEra Energy and Ridge Bankshares

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 12, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE and Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Home Depot and NextEra Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., The Home Depot, Inc. and NextEra Energy, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Mixed Pre-Markets on Weaker Jobs & Hiring Data, More Q3 Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +14.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry's gain of +16.4%. The company is advancing key oil projects in the Permian Basin and the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, boosting production and efficiency. The company is also expanding into cleaner energy, with a major low-carbon hydrogen plant in Texas and progress in advanced plastic recycling plants.



Exxon Mobil's low debt exposure positions it to navigate market cycles with ease. XOM reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes and higher natural gas prices. However, its upstream business is highly vulnerable to commodity price volatility.



ExxonMobil plans to scale back capital spending, particularly in emerging low-carbon ventures, citing early-stage market uncertainty. It also flagged risks to its Baytown hydrogen project, which depends on U.S. tax incentives and the presence of a sustainable market.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Home Depot's shares have declined -2.5% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry's decline of -11.5%. The company's second-quarter fiscal 2025 results outperformed the industry due to broad-based sales growth. The company's improvement was mostly driven by higher-value purchases and steady demand from both Pro and DIY customers.



HD continues to advance its "One Home Depot" strategy, enhancing the interconnected shopping experience through faster delivery, expanded fulfillment centers, and digital innovation. Online sales rose sharply, reflecting investments in AI, logistics, and personalization. Meanwhile, acquisitions like SRS and GMS deepen Pro relationships and broaden specialty capabilities.



However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, tariffs woes and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Shares of NextEra Energy have gained +21.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry's gain of +38.9%. The company's third-quarter earnings were better than expected. NextEra Energy continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions.



The company will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 30 GW of renewable projects in backlog. Florida's improving economy is boosting its unit, FPL's customer base. NextEra Energy's unit FPL operates 91,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines to serve its customers. Strategic investment is helping NEE to strengthen and expand operations. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months.



Yet, due to the nature of NEE's business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.



(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)



Blue Ridge Bankshares' shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the year-to-date period (+42.1% vs. +3.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $397.06 million has reinforced its capital position, with tangible common equity reaching 14.2% and total risk-based capital at 19.73%, enabling share buybacks, debt redemption and a special dividend.



The exit from fintech and mortgage operations shifts focus to core community banking, driving cleaner compliance and the strongest quarterly earnings since 2022. Net interest margin expanded to 3.60%, supported by funding realignment and reduced brokered deposits. Cost rationalization improved efficiency, though profitability remains reliant on one-time items amid contracting loan balances and limited revenue diversification.



Despite strong liquidity and capital ratios, regulatory constraints and slower loan growth temper near-term earnings scalability. The valuation suggests the investors acknowledge balance-sheet repair but still discount execution and growth.



(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge Bankshares here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.