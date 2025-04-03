The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chubb and Hamilton Beach Brands

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Bristol Myers & Chubb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Chubb Ltd., as well as a micro-cap stock Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down Again on "Liberation Day"



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +3.2% over the past year, against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry's gain of +5.5%. The company's high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana drive robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. The Pioneer acquisition and Guyana ramp-up have enhanced profitability, while robust structural savings strengthen resilience.



With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth.



Yet refining margins are pressured due to global capacity increases, with refining profits softening. The refining margin pressure intensifies the reliance on upstream operations, which is vulnerable to fluctuating oil and gas prices. Commodity price volatility challenges profitability, especially as crude prices dipped in the fourth quarter.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Bristol-Myers Squibb's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+19.8% vs. -8.7%). The company's newer drugs like Reblozyl, Breyanzi, Yervoy, Camzyos and Opdualag maintain momentum for the company. Label expansion of blockbuster oncology drug Opdivo should fuel growth. Growth in blockbuster drug Eliquis is another positive.



Nevertheless, the recent acquisitions of Mirati, Karuna and RayzeBio should strengthen and diversify its portfolio. Bristol Myers' efforts to streamline operations should boost the bottom line. The company is encouraging efforts to boost top-line growth.



However, the outlook for 2025 is weak. Generic competition for Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane is adversely impacting revenue growth. While the performance of new drugs is encouraging, they will take some time to make a significant contribution to the top line.



(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>>)



Shares of Chubb have gained +19.8% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's gain of +25.1%. The company's suite of compelling products as well as services, focus on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses and investments in various strategic initiatives pave the way for long-term growth.



Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting its market presence. An impressive inorganic growth story helps to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities that ensure steady payouts to investors.



Chubb expects the quarterly adjusted net investment income to have a run rate between $1.67 billion and $1.75 billion over the next six months. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Chubb here >>>)



Hamilton Beach Brands' shares have outperformed the Zacks Household Appliances industry over the year-to-date period (+18.7% vs. -17.7%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $268.41 million achieved a record gross margin of 26% in 2024, up 300 bps year over year, driven by lower costs, improved mix and pricing discipline.



Operating profit rose 23.1% to $43.2 million. A strong cash flow of $65.4 million enabled debt elimination, ending with a net cash position of $0.6 million. HBB expanded into high-margin healthcare with HealthBeacon, targeting more than 50% patient growth in 2025. Product innovation, including premium offerings and e-commerce expansion, is driving market share gains.



U.S. consumer sales rose 3.6%, with strong growth in Mexico and commercial blender placements. Proactive tariff mitigation and supply-chain diversification protect margins. The 2025 guidance includes mid-single-digit revenue growth, operating profit outpacing sales and $40-$50 million in free cash flow.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach Brands here >>>)

