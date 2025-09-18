The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Exxon Mobil, Advanced Micro Devices, Caterpillar, Ohio Valley Banc and Where Food Comes From

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 18, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC and Where Food Comes From, Inc. WFCF.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, AMD and Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Caterpillar Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Where Food Comes From, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Housing Numbers Down Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Today



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +9.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +10.8%. The company is advancing key oil projects in the Permian Basin and offshore Guyana, boosting production and efficiency. Its recent merger with Pioneer enhances its U.S. operations, while Guyana remains a major growth driver.



Exxon Mobil is also expanding into cleaner energy, with a major low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia plant in Texas and progress in advanced plastic recycling plants that turn old plastic into new raw materials. The company’s low debt exposure positions it to navigate different commodity cycles with ease.



However, the Chemicals Division remains a weak spot, with global oversupply leading to margin compression. Moreover, its upstream business is highly vulnerable to commodity price volatility. Ongoing tariff uncertainty is further weighing on the energy giant’s chemicals business. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



AMD’s shares have gained +33.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +39.2%. The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD. The weakness in the Embedded business remains a headwind for AMD. Low Data Center gross margin is expected to hurt consolidated gross margin expansion in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of Caterpillar have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the year-to-date period (+24.9% vs. +22.2%). The company’s Energy and Transportation segment has shown improved volume and margin performance in the past few quarters, helping offset weaker results in the Resource Industries and Construction Industries segments. This will continue through 2025, which, along with a second quarter 2025-end backlog of $37.5 billion, should support its top line.



However, higher labor costs and the impact of tariffs on its margins are concerning. Going forward, the Construction Industries segment will gain from increased construction activities in the United States and globally. Resource Industries will be supported by commodity demand.



The Energy & Transportation segment will gain on strong demand across all applications. Caterpillar’s focus on aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Ohio Valley Banc’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the year-to-date period (+65.4% vs. +7.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $174.31 million continues to expand margins and earnings through strategic asset reallocation and disciplined cost control.



NIM rose to 4.17% in second-quarter 2025 year over year, driven by growth in higher-yielding commercial and residential real estate loans. Deposits reached $1.276 billion, benefiting from low-cost funding sources like Ohio Homebuyer Plus. Loans grew 3.7% year to date, with focus shifting away from consumer to commercial and industrial, enhancing credit quality but raising concentration risk. Efficiency ratio improved to 63.09%, aided by structural cost savings.



Net income rose 49.5% in the first half of 2025, boosting return on average assets to 1.16% and return on equity to 11.3%, with solid dividend coverage and a $5 million buyback extension. Risks include reliance on public funds, rising provisions and limited loan diversification.



(You can read the full research report on Ohio Valley Banc here >>>)



Shares of Where Food Comes From have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry over the year-to-date period (+2.3% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $67.70 million is scaling high-margin CARE Certified licensing, expanding from 20 to over 100 retail locations by year-end 2025, driving recurring fees and consumer exposure.



Where Food Comes From’s Upcycled Certified program, with exclusive rights in a $46-$75 billion market, and a broad portfolio of 50+ certifications, enhances resilience and customer stickiness. AI-driven audits and digital tools boost efficiency, scalability, and margins, while premium hardware solutions support compliance and traceability.



However, prolonged cattle cycle contraction, margin pressures from labor and input costs, reliance on volatile Bitcoin gains, and limited diversification constrain earnings visibility. Operating leverage erosion and the non-renewal of a credit line further weaken financial flexibility. WFCF’s growth hinges on sustainability-linked certifications, but structural cost and industry risks remain.



(You can read the full research report on Where Food Comes From here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Where Food Comes From Inc. (WFCF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.