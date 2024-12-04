The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights EMCOR, MasTec, Comfort Systems, Sterling Infrastructure and Acuity Brands

For Immediate Release

5 Construction Stocks to Explore on Increased Spending

According to a recent report by the U.S. Census Bureau, construction activity in the country has been gaining momentum since July 2024. The October 2024 data shows that construction activity was driven by increased residential construction spending month over month and year over year. Although non-residential construction spending during the month was down from September 2024, it was up year over year.

Residential construction witnessed an uptick of 1.5% from September 2024 and 6.4% year over year thanks to increased homebuilder’s confidence and easing inflation. Non-residential construction in October inched down 0.4% from the previous month but gained 3.9% year over year. The non-residential construction was pulled up by increased activity in public safety, amusement and recreation, water supply, manufacturing, office, healthcare, and education.

Based on the trends and numbers mentioned above, it will be wise to invest in a few of the construction stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), including EMCOR Group, Inc., MasTec, Inc., Comfort Systems USA, Inc., Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. and Acuity Brands, Inc.. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Knowing the Numbers

Construction activity spending can be understood better when private and public construction is gauged.

The private construction in October 2024 increased 0.7% month-over-month and 5.1% from the past year. Under private construction, residential construction increased 1.5% from the previous month and 6.4% year over year, primarily backed by increased new single-family housing construction compared with new multi-family. Furthermore, non-residential construction was down 0.3% from the prior month but up 3.5% from last year.

The public construction spending during the month inched down 0.5% compared to September but increased 4.5% year over year. The month-over-month decrease was due to a 0.5% decline in both residential and non-residential construction. On a year-over-year basis, residential and non-residential activity was up 6.4% and 4.5%, respectively.

Key Growth Drivers of the Construction Sector

The recent move by the Fed to cut down interest rate after maintaining it at a benchmark of 5.25% to 5.50% since mid-2023 and the expectations of further rate cuts through 2025 have acted as catalysts in boosting the market’s construction activity.

Considering residential construction, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.08% at September 2024-end fostered by the rate cuts aided the numbers to increase in October despite the still high inflation scenario. On Oct. 17, 2024, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) reported builder’s confidence for newly-built single-family homes of 43 compared with 41 in September. The optimism among homebuilders regarding the upcoming year based on the possibilities of further rate cuts is backing up growth.

Now, regarding non-residential construction, the numbers were pulled down compared to September 2024 because of softness in conservation and development, sewage and waste disposal, healthcare, commercial and highway and street. However, when compared year over year, the growth is visible from the numbers backed by strong demand trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, health care, public safety and manufacturing. Also, increased spending for carbon/ESG-related projects to pursue carbon capture and storage work bodes well.

The Zacks Construction sector has risen 29.8% so far this year compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 26.7% rally.

Top 5 Construction Stocks to Buy

EMCOR: The company is the leading provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The stock has surged 134.4% so far this year. EME presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates 6.6% and 7.2% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 32.3%.

MasTec: This is the leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America. The stock has surged 87.6% in the year-to-date period. MTZ presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The consensus estimate for MTZ’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 8.6% and 45.5% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 40.2%.

Comfort Systems: Shares of this building and service provider for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing building systems have soared 138% so far this year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The consensus estimate for FIX’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 7.9% and 20.8% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.7%.

Sterling Infrastructure: Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider of e-infrastructure solutions, building solutions, and transportation solutions have surged 121% in the year-to-date period. It presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The consensus estimate for STRL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 7.3% and 8.1% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.5%.

Acuity Brands: Shares of this Atlanta-based manufacturer and distributor of lighting fixtures and related components have rallied 57.2% so far this year. AYI presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The consensus estimate for AYI’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates 4.7% and 7.1% year-over-year growth, respectively. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.2%.

