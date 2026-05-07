The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, Western Digital, Vertiv Holdings and AgEagle

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 7, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Western Digital Corp. WDC, Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. UAVS.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Western Digital & Vertiv

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., Western Digital Corp. and Vertiv Holdings Co, as well as a micro-cap stock AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+28.2% vs. +21.5%). The company’s Q1 earnings and sales beat estimates. Demand for its popular GLP-1 drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers.



Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to top-line growth. It is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with its new oral GLP-1 obesity pill, Foundayo, expected to be a commercial game-changer for Lilly.



Over the past couple of years, Lilly has announced several M&A deals aimed at diversifying beyond GLP-1 drugs and expanding its presence in cardiovascular, oncology, and neuroscience. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry over the past year (+952.5% vs. +568.9%). The company’s fiscal third-quarter results were led by strength across end markets riding on AI-led storage needs and multi-year customer agreements extending through 2028-29. Cloud end market (89% of total) rose 48% to $3B, fueled by strong demand for high-capacity nearline drives and favorable pricing.



Margins were driven by higher-capacity drives and higher UltraSMR uptake that improved customer TCO, while strong operating leverage, lower interest costs and tax efficiency led to double EPS. WD is advancing areal density and enhancing performance with high-bandwidth drives.



Western Digital strengthened balance sheet by selling 5.8 million SanDisk shares, cutting debt by $3.1 billion, leaving $1.6 billion in convertible debt and ending with a $450 million net cash position. WD expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $3.65B, up 40% year-over-year at the midpoint.



(You can read the full research report on Western Digital here >>>)



Vertiv’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+265.6% vs. -26.4%). The company remains leveraged to rising data center power and thermal needs as AI deployments drive higher infrastructure density and faster build cycles. Q1’26 results showed continued demand and execution, with organic sales growth led by the Americas and higher profitability supported by productivity and price-cost.



Management raised 2026 guidance and is investing in capacity, services, and engineering, while acquisitions extend capabilities in liquid cooling and heat rejection. A strengthened balance sheet following investment-grade ratings and refinancing supports this investment cycle.



Against these positives, regional volatility persists, with EMEA still working through prior order softness and APAC exposed to uneven China demand. Tariffs and supply chain complexity also require ongoing mitigation to protect margins.



(You can read the full research report on Vertiv here >>>)



Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems have gained +21.3% over the past year against the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry’s gain of +30.7%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $61.69 million is positioned to benefit from regulatory approvals, defense adoption, and a broad global distribution network that support growth in commercial and government drone markets.



AgEagle Aerial Systems’ integrated drone-and-sensor ecosystem, expanding multispectral imaging portfolio, and manufacturing expansion strengthen its ability to serve higher-value applications and benefit from increasing demand for compliant, domestically sourced systems. The company also benefits from an established operating history and large installed base, supporting credibility in mission-critical use cases.



However, key risks remain tied to inconsistent revenue growth, ongoing operating losses, and dependence on external financing. Revenue visibility is limited by customer concentration and uneven procurement cycles, while the lack of meaningful recurring revenue keeps results tied to hardware sales.



(You can read the full research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems here >>>)

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS, INC. (UAVS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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