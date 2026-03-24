The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, RTX, Abbott Laboratories, Ohio Valley Banc and Rave Restaurant

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, RTX Corp. RTX, Abbott Laboratories ABT, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC and Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Eli Lilly, RTX and Abbott

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., RTX Corp. and Abbott Laboratories, as well as two micro-cap stocks Ohio Valley Banc Corp. and Rave Restaurant Group, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+23.4% vs. +14%). Demand for the company's popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company's key top-line drivers. Robust growth trends in the U.S. incretin market and positive uptake trends in new international markets led to strong sales growth in 2025 with the positive trend expected to continue in 2026.



Lilly's other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to its top-line growth. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with oral GLP-1 obesity pill, orforglipron, expected to be launched this year.



Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of RTX have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+22.8% vs. -2.6%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company's growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $268 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



Abbott's shares have declined -15.1% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry's decline of -20.6%. The company's strong product pipeline continues to open new prospects and supports its growth outlook into 2026. The Medical Devices segment remains a key growth driver, led by the FreeStyle Libre CGM franchise and expansion across Diabetes Care.



In Diagnostics, underlying demand outside COVID continues to improve, with Core Laboratory and Point of Care gaining momentum outside China. Abbott also remains constructive on its biosimilar strategy, supporting sustained growth in the EPD across emerging markets.



Within Nutrition, the business is in transition, with Adult Nutrition and innovation positioned to support a return to growth in the second half of 2026 following near-term volume and pricing woes. At the same time, macro uncertainty, tariffs and China pressures limit near-term visibility despite Abbott's diversified portfolio.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Shares of Ohio Valley Banc have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the past six months (+15.6% vs. -7.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $191.41 million, is having its investment case centers on structurally improving profitability driven by balance-sheet optimization, with a shift toward higher-yielding commercial and real estate lending supporting margin expansion and earnings durability.



Operating efficiency gains and disciplined expense management enhance scalability, while a stable core deposit base underpins funding. Yet, the strategy introduces trade-offs. Greater concentration in commercial assets elevates credit sensitivity, as early signs of asset quality pressure emerge.



Declining fee income and reliance on balance-sheet-driven earnings highlight evolving revenue risks. Valuation suggests investors are partially recognizing improved earnings power but not fully pricing in long-term upside, reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile where execution on credit discipline and revenue diversification remains key.



(You can read the full research report on Ohio Valley Banc here >>>)



Rave Restaurant's shares have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (-28.9% vs. +3.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $35.39 million, is facing growth constrain due to limited net unit expansion and reliance on system-wide sales. Pie Five remains a structural drag despite moderating declines, with ongoing unit contraction and weak sales.



Revenue visibility is further impacted by reliance on incentive income. Current valuation suggests the market is pricing in limited growth and execution risk, leaving upside dependent on sustained unit expansion and brand stabilization over time, with improving fundamentals.



Nevertheless, Rave Restaurant offers a differentiated, asset-light franchise model anchored by Pizza Inn's value-focused buffet strategy, driving steady comp growth and modest unit expansion in underserved markets. Profitability remains resilient, with 23 consecutive profitable quarters and consistent EBITDA conversion, supported by a debt-free balance sheet and strong liquidity position.



(You can read the full research report on Rave Restaurant here >>>)

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Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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