The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, Marriott International, Fortinet, GSI Technology and Kewaunee Scientific

Chicago, IL – February 12, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Marriott International, Inc. MAR, Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT and Kewaunee Scientific Corp. KEQU.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Eli Lilly, Marriott and Fortinet

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., Marriott International, Inc. and Fortinet, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks GSI Technology, Inc. and Kewaunee Scientific Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+61.1% vs. +34%). The company's Q4 earnings and sales beat estimates. Demand for its popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company's key top-line drivers.



Robust growth trends in the U.S. incretin market and positive uptake trends in new international markets led to strong sales growth in 2025, with the positive trend expected to continue in 2026. Lilly's other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to top-line growth.



Eli Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with oral GLP-1 obesity pill, orforglipron, expected to be launched this year. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 market are some top-line headwinds.



Shares of Marriott have outperformed the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry over the past six months (+38.3% vs. +26.9%). The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis by 4.1% and 5.3%, respectively.



Marriott is benefiting from higher RevPAR, solid rooms growth and continued development momentum. Global revenue per available room improved 1.9% year over year, led by strength in international markets.



Also, luxury properties continued to outperform on the back of healthy demand and favorable rates. Strategic growth through conversions, new unit openings and an expanding development pipeline remains central to its long-term plan. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and high debt levels are a concern.



Fortinet's shares have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past six months (+9.5% vs. -6.8%). The company delivered strong Q4 results wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates. FTNT is benefiting from strength in demand from large enterprise customers and growth in the company's security subscriptions amid a slowdown in networking products, along with challenges in sales execution and marketing efficiency.



Fortinet's dominant 50%+ firewall market share and extensive innovation portfolio of 1,400 global patents, including 500 AI-related innovations are expected to remain key growth drivers.



For Q1 2026, FTNT guided EPS of $0.59-$0.63 on revenue of $1.70-$1.76B. Full-year 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $2.94-$3.00 on revenue of $7.50-$7.70B. However, stiff competition from Cisco Systems and Check Point Software among others poses concerns.



Shares of GSI Technology have gained +89.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Storage Devices industry's gain of +127.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $223.99 million is driven by its strengthened capital base, strategic edge AI positioning, and government partnerships. With $70.7 million in cash and no debt, GSI is well-funded to scale R&D and product rollout, especially for its Gemini-II processor, which demonstrated superior power efficiency in edge AI benchmarks.



The company is targeting high-growth sectors like drones and mobile robotics with AI chips optimized for low-latency and low-power environments. Government contracts in defense and aerospace validate its technology, while the legacy SRAM business continues to generate stable cash flows.



However, rising R&D costs, widening operating losses and reliance on early-stage government projects present notable execution challenges. A structural decline in legacy segments poses transitional risk. Valuation appears stretched relative to peers.



Kewaunee Scientific's shares have underperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past six months (-30.8% vs. +26.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $114.08 million benefits from the successful integration of Nu Aire, which has strengthened its domestic leadership and expanded its product portfolio, enabling effective cross-selling and deeper penetration of North American laboratory infrastructure markets.



A consistently strong backlog provides revenue visibility and resilience, reflecting customer confidence, long-cycle project continuity, and disciplined execution amid macro uncertainty. Diversified exposure across life sciences, healthcare, education, and government markets, alongside renewed international momentum, reduces cyclicality and dependence on any single region.



Finally, the company's expanding turnkey solutions offering strengthens customer relationships, captures greater project value, and reinforces its position as a comprehensive global laboratory infrastructure provider.



