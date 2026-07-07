The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, HSBC, Palantir and CBL & Associates

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 7, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. CBL.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, HSBC and Palantir

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., HSBC Holdings plc and Palantir Technologies Inc., as well a micro-cap stock CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+58.2% vs. +39.7%). Demand for the company’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to top-line growth.



Eli Lilly is also making rapid progress in its pipeline with its new oral GLP-1 obesity pill, Foundayo, expected to be a commercial game-changer for Lilly. Lilly has aggressively expanded through M&A in 2026 across oncology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and other areas to diversify growth beyond GLP-1 therapies.



Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 market are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of HSBC have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+69.1% vs. +43%). The company’s wealth momentum in Asia continues to benefit from higher customer activity, rising balances and net new money, while the completed Hang Seng Bank privatization and ongoing business divestitures, including the planned Indonesia business sale, will simplify operations and support medium-term efficiency.



Further, a robust capital position and global footprint are expected to support its financials. However, the company has guided for higher expected credit losses (ECL) this year because of overlays tied to Middle East events and absorption of an idiosyncratic fraud-related charge.



Moreover, operating expenses are expected to remain elevated as the company invests in technology and distribution capabilities. Revenue visibility will depend on volatile rates and activity.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)



Palantir’s shares have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of -18%. The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $7.2 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a red flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and declining cost flexibility as the company scales are notable headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Shares of CBL & Associates Properties have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry over the past year (+119.3% vs. +28.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, is strengthening its investment case through stable operating trends, disciplined capital allocation and a focus on high-quality, market-dominant retail assets.



Capital recycling, refinancing and redevelopment initiatives are enhancing portfolio quality, improving financial flexibility and supporting sustainable cash flow growth, while a conservative dividend policy supports shareholder returns.



However, the investment thesis remains balanced by modest organic NOI growth, tenant turnover, limited renewal pricing power, redevelopment execution risks and continued asset-level stress within weaker properties. The valuation suggests investors are assigning limited value to CBL’s long-term cash flow improvement potential and portfolio optimization efforts, leaving scope for upside if management continues to execute and operating performance strengthens.



(You can read the full research report on CBL & Associates Properties here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL): Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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