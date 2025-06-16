The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, Home Depot, SAP and Natural Resource Partners

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, SAP SE SAP and Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Eli Lilly, Home Depot and SAP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., The Home Depot, Inc., and SAP SE, as well as one micro-cap stock, Natural Resource Partners L.P.. The Zacks microcap research is unique, as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page, and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Israel Attacks on Iran Send Markets into the Red

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. have fallen -6.5% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's decline of -12.4%. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs, and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds for Eli Lilly.

However, demand for Eli Lilly's popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company's key top-line drivers. Though their sales were below expectations in the second half of 2024, they picked up in the first quarter, driven by launches of the drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production.

(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly and Company here >>>)

Home Depot's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past year (+4.4% vs. +0.3%). The company continues to benefit from its progress in building an interconnected shopping experience, synergies from the SRS acquisition, expansion of its Pro ecosystem, strategic digital investments, and new store openings. These factors contributed to robust top-line growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by increased engagement in Spring-related purchases and smaller-scale home improvement projects.

However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry over the past year (+57.2% vs. +13.3%). SAP is gaining momentum in the cloud business, especially the Cloud ERP Suite and the rising adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Steady growth in the Cloud backlog also bodes well. SAP remains confident in its growth trajectory and has reaffirmed its outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion for 2025, up 26–28% at constant currency from €17.14 billion in 2024.

However, ongoing softness in the software license and services business continues to weigh on performance. In the first quarter, software license revenues declined 10% year over year, while services revenue fell 1%.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)

Shares of Natural Resource Partners have declined -11.3% year to date against the Zacks Coal industry's decline of -11.8%. Natural Resource Partners faces significant headwinds from declining coal and soda ash prices. Metallurgical and thermal coal prices fell 50% year over year in 2024, pressuring royalties, while lower thermal coal demand adds risks. Soda ash distributions from Sisecam Wyoming dropped $43 million to $39 million due to a 60% price collapse, with management expecting prolonged weakness.

NRP's 2024 free cash flow was $251 million, which is expected to decline sharply in 2025, limiting distributions and debt repayment. Dependence on a concentrated customer base, weak carbon sequestration prospects, regulatory pressures and declining U.S. coal exports threaten earnings.

(You can read the full research report on Natural Resource Partners here >>>)

