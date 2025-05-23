The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, GE Aerospace and Amgen

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 23, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, GE Aerospace GE and Amgen Inc. AMGN.

Top Analyst Reports for Eli Lilly, GE Aerospace and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., GE Aerospace and Amgen Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Eli Lilly have declined -10.9% over the past year versus the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's decline of -14.7%. The company's Q1 earnings missed estimates while sales beat. Demand for popular GLP-1 drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound remains strong, making them the company's key top-line drivers.

Though sales were below expectations in the second half of 2024, they picked up in the first quarter, driven by launches of the drugs in new international markets, and improved supply from ramped-up production. In the past two years, Lilly received approvals for some new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, which are also contributing to its top-line growth.

Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.

GE Aerospace's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+41.3% vs. +12.9%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.

Portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2025, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.

However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be a concern for the company.

Shares of Amgen have declined -8.7% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry's decline of -16.1%. The company beat first-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. Key medicines like Evenity, Repatha and Blincyto -- as well as newer medicines like Tavneos and Tezspire -- are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and legacy established products like Enbrel.

New biosimilar launches are expected to contribute to top-line growth. Amgen also has some key pipeline assets in obesity and inflammation. However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products.

Weakness in some key brands like Otezla and Lumakras create potential revenue headwinds. Sales of best-selling drugs Prolia and Xgeva are expected to decline from the second half of 2025 due to biosimilar competition.

