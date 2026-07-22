The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, Costco Wholesale, Morgan Stanley and Kewaunee Scientific

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 22, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Eli Lilly and Co. LLY, Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, Morgan Stanley MS and Kewaunee Scientific Corp. KEQU.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Costco and Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co., Costco Wholesale Corp. and Morgan Stanley, as well as a micro-cap stock Kewaunee Scientific Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Q2 Earnings Pick Up Steam: GM, MMM, DHI & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+48.8% vs. +33%). Demand for the company's popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company's key top-line drivers. Lilly's other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to top-line growth.



Lilly is also making rapid progress in its pipeline with its new oral GLP-1 obesity pill, Foundayo, expected to be a commercial game-changer for the company. Lilly has aggressively expanded through M&A in 2026 across oncology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and other areas to diversify growth beyond GLP-1 therapies.



Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 market are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Costco have gained +8.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry's gain of +11.3%. The company remains well-positioned due to its differentiated membership-based warehouse model, strong value proposition and loyal customer base. It continues to benefit from recurring membership income, high renewal rates and growing engagement from higher-value members.



Costco's focus on offering quality merchandise at competitive prices supports steady traffic and reinforces customer loyalty. Costco is also enhancing its digital ecosystem through e-commerce, personalization tools, AI-driven product discovery and convenient fulfillment options, helping improve the member experience.



Also, the company is expanding its warehouse footprint and investing in productivity-enhancing initiatives to support long-term growth. Backed by a strong balance sheet, Costco is well-positioned to strengthen its market leadership and drive sustainable growth over time.



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+54.3% vs. +25.2%). The company's outperformance suggests meaningful execution progress. Its second-quarter 2026 results reflected robust trading and investment banking (IB). It benefits from a durable wealth and asset management franchise that supports steadier fee income and deep client relationships, with strategic deals and alliances adding to long-term growth optionality.



The IB business will improve as pipelines rebuild, M&A demand holds up and relatively lower rates aid client activity. A strong capital position allows continued shareholder returns.



Yet, expense pressure from growth initiatives, technology spend and platform investments may limit operating leverage. Trading has been supportive, but the business is volatile and harder to grow from current levels. Its premium valuation limits its upside potential.



(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)



Shares of Kewaunee Scientific have underperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the year-to-date period (-3.1% vs. +19%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $104.01 million has its profitability exposed to project timing, construction activity, input-cost inflation and tariff pressures. Elevated corporate expenses and integration investments continue to weigh on earnings conversion.



Although the balance sheet has improved through debt reduction, lower liquidity and ongoing capital commitments limit financial flexibility. Share dilution from equity compensation may also restrain per-share earnings growth.



Nevertheless, Kewaunee's investment case is supported by a broader laboratory products portfolio following the Nu Aire acquisition, expanding its offerings, distribution reach and reducing reliance on laboratory furniture. A healthy backlog provides near-term revenue visibility, while international operations diversify earnings through turnkey laboratory design, engineering and project management capabilities that strengthen customer relationships.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

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