The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Eli Lilly, American Express, Thermo Fisher, Steel Partners and Oil-Dri

Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, American Express and Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lillyand Co., American Express Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. and Oil-Dri Corp. of Americ. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past two years (+107.0% vs. +2.0%). The company received approvals for some new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca over the past two years, which has boosted its performance. The new drugs contributed significantly to top-line growth in 2024. It is also making rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

However, sales of Mounjaro/Zepbound were disappointing in the second half of 2024 due to slower-than-expected growth. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.

American Express’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (+20.2% vs. +2.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that growth initiatives, like launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting the company’s revenues. Its focus on Millennials and Gen-Z consumers, who exhibit strong dining preferences, will position the company for long-term growth. Its solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments.

Yet with higher utilization of its cards, costs in the form of card member services and card member rewards are likely to go up. Its current debt level is increasing interest expenses.

Thermo Fisher’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Instruments industry over the past year (-21.0% vs. -13.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that volatile macroeconomic uncertainties can dent Thermo Fisher’s operations. The continuous decline in COVID testing-related demand also adds to the worry.

Yet, the company is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by utilizing the PPI Business System. Several recent product launches, including a Thermo Scientific Iliad scanning transmission electron microscope and new additions to the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform have aided. Its continuous efforts to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care bode well.

Steel Partners’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the last six months (+2.5% vs. -10.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been driven by strong customer demand, operational efficiency and effective execution. The company’s robust profitability improvements reflect its focus on cost discipline, margin expansion and enhanced segment contributions.

Yet, rising interest rates, high capital expenditure and exposure to global macroeconomic risks remain headwinds.

Oil-Dri’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the last six months (+26.7% vs. -29.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that cost-cutting from integrating Ultra Pet, a planned stock split, a focus on dividends, and expanded credit facilities support Oil-Dri’s potential for continued revenue growth.

Yet, rising labor, freight and depreciation costs are squeezing margins. The acquisition of Ultra Pet adds variable-rate debt, while competition, agricultural demand vulnerabilities and international FX risks pose further challenges..

