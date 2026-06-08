The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Elbit Systems, Analog Devices, HEICO and Teledyne Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT, Analog Devices Inc. ADI, HEICO Corp. HEI and Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Buy 4 Drone Technology Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio Returns

A drone, also called unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is a broad term that refers to an aircraft that operates autonomously or by remote control with no pilot on board. The technology has evolved over the years to graduate from basic civilian and military operations to highly advanced missions, making drones an indispensable tool in various industries.

We have narrowed our search to four drone-technology-centric bigwigs that provide the hardware and software to operate drones. These stocks will enrich your portfolio in 2026. These companies are: Elbit Systems Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., HEICO Corp. and Teledyne Technologies Inc.. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (NVG-HUD). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters.

ESLT is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. ESLT's focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications.

ESLT operates through five segments: Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare, Land, and Elbit Systems of America.

Elbit Systems has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 15.1% and 25%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 0.9% in the last seven days.

Analog Devices Inc.

Analog Devices is benefiting from a broad-based recovery, with Industrial and AI-related data center demand driving higher utilization and favorable mix. ADI cited record bookings across its core B2B markets and guided for continued growth next quarter, supporting a constructive multi-quarter view.

Long-cycle exposure in automation, test, aerospace and defense, energy storage and vehicle electrification provides ADI durability as channel inventories remain within targeted ranges. ADI's planned Empower Semiconductor acquisition adds differentiated power technology for AI accelerators and vertical power delivery.

Analog Devices has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 32.3% and 59.3%, respectively, for the current year (ending October 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 11.6% in the last 30 days.

HEICO Corp.

HEICO is seeing sustained demand for aftermarket replacement parts, repair services and specialty products, and its electronics portfolio is also growing, aided by recent acquisitions. Continued organic growth supports the investment case and HEI expects sales to increase in both operating segments for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

HEI has been witnessing increased demand for its aftermarket replacement parts and repair and overhaul parts and services, which continues to support its Flight Support Group operating results.

HEI remains a key supplier across defense, space and select homeland security programs through both operating segments. Management highlighted that orders and backlog related to defense have been increasing and expects this demand to continue over multiple years as customers replace and replenish stocks.

HEICO has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.5% and 16.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending October 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 2.3% in the last seven days.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Teledyne Technologies' growth prospects remain solid, backed by enhanced U.S. defense funding and solid projections for commercial air travel. TDY raised its 2026 earnings guidance following strong first-quarter performance. Apart from generating organic growth through product sales, strategic acquisitions have benefited the company's growth.

TDY produces engineered systems for space applications, along with a broad range of end-to-end undersea interconnect solutions for naval defense. Therefore, the encouraging spending provisions by the U.S. administration are expected to significantly bolster TDY's revenue generation prospects.

Teledyne Technologies has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.6% and 9.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 0.5% in the last 60 days.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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