The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Disney, Gilead Sciences, Eaton and Maui Land & Pineapple

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 12, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Walt Disney Co. DIS, Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD, Eaton Corp. plc ETN and Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. MLP.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Walt Disney, Gilead Sciences and Eaton

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Co., Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Eaton Corp. plc, as well as a micro-cap stock Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Stay Buoyant on Trade-Deal Hopefulness

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. have gained +0.3% over the past year against the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s gain of +1.5%. The company reported steady second-quarter fiscal 2025 results wherein revenues and earnings increased year-over-year.



Domestic Parks & Experiences grew due to growth at domestic parks, Disney Vacation Club and Disney Cruise Line, partially offset by decline at international locations including Shanghai Disney and Hong Kong Disneyland resorts. In Entertainment, DIS expects double-digit percentage segment operating income growth in fiscal 2025.



However, Disney+’s profitability is expected to be hurt by higher investments in content, which will also increase programming and production costs in the Entertainment segment. For fiscal Q3, Disney expects a modest increase in its Disney+ subscriber base on a sequential basis. Its leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Walt Disney here >>>)



Gilead Sciences’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+54.1% vs. -18.5%). The company’s flagship HIV therapy, Biktarvy, maintains its strong growth, fueling the top line, despite the expected headwinds associated with the Medicare Part D redesign.



Gilead Sciences’ efforts to develop better HIV treatments are commendable. A potential approval of lenacapavir should be a significant boost, given its advantages over existing treatments. The Zacks analyst sales estimates for Biktarvy indicate a CAGR of around 3.1% over the next three years.



Gilead's efforts to bolster its oncology and virology franchises through collaborations are impressive. However, first-quarter earnings and revenues missed estimates. A decline in oncology drug sales affected revenue growth and its cell therapy franchise is also facing challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Gilead Sciences here >>>)



Shares of Eaton have declined -4.6% over the past year against the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry’s decline of -16.7%. The company’s first-quarter earnings and revenues were better than expected. Its consistent research and development work allows the company to develop new products and cater to a wider customer base.



Eaton is aided by rising demand from the new AI-data center and contributions from its organic assets. The company has been expanding its footprint via acquisitions and organic initiatives. Reindustrialization and megatrends will create more opportunities for Eaton.



Yet, Eaton’s global operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cybersecurity threats, changes in tax rates and security breaches, which might impact operations. The shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operations.



(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>>)



Maui Land & Pineapple’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past year (-27.8% vs. +15.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $293.77 million is facing rising operating costs outpaced revenue growth, widening losses. Revenue remains concentrated and reliant on non-recurring items, limiting scalability.



Execution risks in complex, low-margin projects and volatile land sale prices further challenge NAV-based valuations. Success hinges on efficient capital recycling, regulatory navigation, and monetization consistency. Nevertheless, Maui Land & Pineapple is unlocking value through targeted land monetization, listing non-core parcels well above historical cost to fund higher-return projects without equity dilution.



A positive 2024 adjusted EBITDA marks a turnaround, driven by core improvements excluding $6.3 million in stock-based pay for new leadership. Liquidity strengthened to $9.52 million via asset sales, supporting self-funded growth. MLP’s 22,300-acre portfolio near luxury resorts offers long-term appreciation and development flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Maui Land & Pineapple here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.