The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Disney, Comcast, Netflix and Warner Bros

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 5, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Walt Disney Company DIS, Comcast CMCSA, Netflix NFLX and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Disney Stock Before Q1 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?

The Walt Disney Company is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $25.03 billion, suggesting modest growth of 5.96% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has remained stable at $1.49 per share over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 2.76% year over year.

In the last reported quarter, Disney delivered an earnings surprise of 3.82%. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.19%.

Heading into the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the Entertainment segment's operating income is expected to be broadly in line with the previous year’s level, while SVOD operating income is anticipated to reach approximately $500 million, a roughly $200 million improvement over the prior-year period and a meaningful step toward the full-year 10% SVOD margin target.

The Sports segment is expected to generate revenues comparable to the prior-year quarter, though operating income is projected to decline by approximately $100 million, reflecting higher contractual rights expenses. The Experiences segment is forecast to deliver only modest operating income growth for the period, given a combination of international visitation headwinds at domestic parks, pre-launch costs associated with the Disney Adventure cruise ship and pre-opening expenses tied to World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.

The Walt Disney Company price-eps-surprise | The Walt Disney Company Quote

Earnings Whispers for DIS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Disney this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DIS has an Earnings ESP of -3.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results

The Walt Disney Company is prepared to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, facing a mixed outlook, with streaming profitability gains likely offset by Sports segment cost pressures and a temporary moderation in Experiences momentum.

The Entertainment segment's streaming business is expected to be the clearest source of operational progress. Disney's bundling strategy across Disney+ and Hulu is anticipated to have supported subscriber retention and revenue quality, while the theatrical-to-streaming migration of Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to have driven meaningful first-stream volumes on the platform.

Original programming further supported engagement, with Marvel titles Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 arriving on Disney+ during the quarter alongside Predator: Badlands on Hulu. Pixar's Hop and 20th Century Studios' The Dog Stars represented the theatrical slate, though neither carried the franchise scale of the previously reported quarter's releases. ESPN Unlimited's distribution footprint widened with Cox Communications and Comcast's Xfinity activating carriage access, broadening reach at a time when Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max are competing aggressively for streaming sports audiences.

However, the Sports segment is expected to have faced meaningful margin compression. Higher contractual rights costs under renegotiated NBA and college sports agreements weighed on operating profitability, while the delayed activation of ESPN Unlimited carriage for YouTube TV constrained near-term subscriber conversion, pressures that echo broader affiliate fee erosion trends weighing on Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery as well.

The Experiences segment is where the quarter's most concentrated cost friction is expected to appear. The Disney Adventure, the company's largest cruise ship and its first vessel permanently homeported outside the United States, entered service from Singapore on March 10, 2026. With the launch falling late in the period, the ship is expected to have absorbed a full quarter of pre-launch operating costs while contributing only a partial period of passenger revenues, which is likely to have weighed on segment margins.

World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris, which was slated to open on March 29, 2026, added to pre-opening costs rather than contributing to revenue for the second quarter. Softer international visitation trends at domestic parks are expected to have added a further near-term headwind.

Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Shares of Disney have declined 9.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 7%. Disney operates in a fiercely competitive streaming market dominated by the likes of Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as Netflix. Shares of Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix have declined 9%, 6.4% and 1.8% over the same time period.

Valuation-wise, Disney trades at a forward P/E of approximately 14.77x despite achieving streaming profitability and executing massive expansion plans, notably below the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry average of 15.76x.

Investment Considerations Ahead of Q4 Results

Disney presents a mixed investment case as streaming profitability advances toward the full-year 10% SVOD margin target, offset by a projected Sports segment operating income decline and front-loaded Experiences costs tied to the Disney Adventure launch and World of Frozen pre-opening expenses. Near-term margin pressure across both segments creates visible earnings headwinds for the to-be-reported quarter. Investors should weigh the structural improvement in streaming economics and the long-dated payoff of physical expansion against immediate margin compression and a growth outlook weighted heavily toward the second half of fiscal 2026 before committing capital at current levels.

Final Thought

Given the offsetting dynamics of accelerating SVOD profitability against Sports cost headwinds and Experiences pre-launch expenses, investors should maintain a measured stance on DIS shares ahead of second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The stock's discount to the industry average offers potential upside, but near-term margin compression and a back-half weighted growth outlook suggest holding existing positions or awaiting clearer execution on full-year targets before establishing new stakes.

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Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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