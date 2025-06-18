The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Copa Holdings and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Delta Air Lines DAL, United Airlines UAL, JetBlue Airways JBLU, Copa Holdings CPA and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Airline Stock Roundup: Middle Eastern Conflict Edition

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines joined many other carriers across the globe to cancel flights to Israel due to the Iran-Israel tensions. Apart from the Israel-Iran tensions-induced flight cancellations, United Airlines was also in the news due to its in-flight collaboration with Spotify.

JetBlue Airways was also in the news in the past week due to a customer-friendly gesture. Copa Holdings was also in the news courtesy of its impressive traffic numbers for May. Mexican carrier Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación or Volaris reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for May.

Read the last Airline Stock Roundup here.

Recap of the Most Recent Important Stories

1. JetBlue's subsidiary, JetBlue Vacations, powered by Paisly, announced the expansion of its Insider Experience program to San Juan, Puerto Rico. The JetBlue Vacations Insider Experience program was launched in 2020 and is currently available in Aruba, Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Nassau, St. Lucia, and Tulum. Per the new expanded vacation package, all JetBlue Vacations customers booking a flight + hotel package to San Juan will also enjoy a free guided walking tour of Old San Juan, in partnership with the Municipality of San Juan.

2. Per UAL's collaboration with Spotify, the latter's video and audio podcasts, audiobooks, and specially curated versions of Spotify's most popular playlists will be offered for free on more than 680 United planes. UAL's customers shall enjoy the onboard streaming services on its new 4K, Bluetooth-enabled seatback screens. The partnership is aimed at elevating the traveling experience of UAL customers by offering Spotify's in-flight streaming services for free.

3. The Iran-Israel conflict has caused many airlines to suspend or cancel flights to parts of the Middle East. Joining the list, Delta has announced the suspension of its direct service between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv until at least Aug. 31, 2025, due to the deteriorating security situation in Israel and continues to monitor the region for any changes. Affected customers have been offered refunds or the option to rebook on alternate dates or routes. United Airlines, too, has suspended its Tel Aviv flights through July 31.

4. Volaris reported a 9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 4.3 percentage points to 81.8% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (3.5%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During May, Volaris transported 2.5 million passengers, up 4.2% year over year.

5. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in May at Copa Holdings. To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In May, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 7% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 7.5% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor rose to 87.6% from 87.3% in May 2024.

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Airline Stocks Performance

The NYSE ARCA Airline Index decreased 5.2% to $55.32 as all airline stocks were trading in the red over the past week. Oil prices spiked due to Israel's attack on Iran, leading to the decline. Over the past six months, the NYSE ARCA Airline Index has decreased 17%.

What's Next in the Airline Space?

Industry watchers will be closely monitoring further updates on the Israel-Iran conflict and the resultant impact on oil prices and airline stocks.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.