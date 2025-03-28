The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CVS Health, Ulta Beauty, Progressive, AMD and Citigroup

For Immediate Release

Top Women-Run Company Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio

For decades, corporate leadership has been overwhelmingly male, but that landscape is changing. Women-led companies are making waves across industries, from finance to technology, proving that strong leadership isn't defined by gender. These executives bring fresh perspectives, resilience and innovation to the table — qualities that drive real business success. In many cases, companies with women at the helm aren't just keeping up with the competition; they're outperforming it. This shift isn't just about diversity quotas or representation — it's about unlocking new ways to foster sustainable growth and long-term profitability.

Take CVS Health Corp. as an example. Under the leadership of Karen S. Lynch, who served as president and CEO from February 2021 to October 2024, the company navigated the challenges of the pandemic while executing a major acquisition of Aetna. Her focus on healthcare transformation positioned CVS as a key player in the evolving medical landscape. Similarly, Ulta Beauty, Inc. — now led by CEO Kecia Steelman — thrived under former CEO Mary Dillon, whose leadership drove store expansion and strengthened brand loyalty through inclusivity and innovation.

The financial market is recognizing the value of gender-diverse leadership, with ESG-focused funds prioritizing companies with women in executive roles. Women entrepreneurs now own 42% of all U.S. businesses, employing 9.4 million workers and generating $1.9 trillion in revenues annually.

Despite this progress, securing adequate funding remains a primary obstacle for women entrepreneurs. Research indicates that women-led startups receive only about 2% of venture capital funding in the United States and Europe. This disparity is partly due to biases in the investment community, where investors often pose "prevention-oriented" questions to female entrepreneurs, focusing on potential risks, whereas male entrepreneurs receive "promotion-oriented" questions that highlight opportunities. Additionally, women entrepreneurs are less likely to seek financing, with only 25% pursuing loans compared to 33% of male business owners.

Despite funding challenges, women-led companies continue to drive innovation and resilience, making them attractive investment opportunities. Investors looking to capitalize on this growing sector should consider The Progressive Corp. in insurance, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. in technology and Citigroup Inc. in finance. These companies exemplify strong leadership and strategic vision, positioning them for long-term success.

4 Women-Run Company Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Progressive: Tricia Griffith, CEO of Progressive Corporation since 2016, has driven remarkable growth, doubling annual revenues to about $75 billion. She expanded the company's footprint in auto and home insurance. By emphasizing direct-to-consumer sales and leveraging digital channels, Griffith enhanced Progressive's market share while maintaining competitive pricing strategies. Her focus on customer segmentation and innovative insurance products has contributed to sustained profitability and industry leadership.

Griffith has also led Progressive's technological advancements, particularly in telematics and data-driven insurance models. She expanded the Snapshot program, which rewards safe driving through telematics, differentiating Progressive from competitors. Under her leadership, the company has embraced artificial intelligence and automation to streamline claims processing, improve underwriting accuracy and enhance customer experience. These initiatives have solidified Progressive's reputation as a tech-forward insurer, attracting new customers while improving operational efficiency.

Beyond financial and technological success, Griffith has prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion, making Progressive a leader in workplace culture. She has increased the representation of women and minorities in leadership and fostered an inclusive work environment. Her leadership has earned Progressive recognition as a top employer and a socially responsible company. Through innovation, strong financial performance and a people-first approach, Griffith has positioned Progressive, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company, as a leader in the insurance industry. Progressive was recognized in Fortune's 2024 "100 Best Companies to Work For" list and was ranked No. 1 on Forbes' 2024 list of "America's Best Employers for Diversity."

Advanced Micro Devices: Dr. Lisa Su took over as CEO of Advanced Micro Devices in 2014 when the company was struggling financially and falling behind competitors like Intel and NVIDIA. One of her first major achievements was leading the development of the Zen microarchitecture, which was introduced in 2017. This innovation revitalized AMD's Ryzen processors, making them highly competitive in the consumer and enterprise markets. Additionally, she spearheaded the growth of AMD's EPYC server processors, which gained significant traction in data centers, challenging Intel's dominance in the industry.

Beyond CPUs, Dr. Su strengthened this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's Radeon GPU division, positioning it as a serious competitor to NVIDIA. She also secured major deals with Sony and Microsoft, ensuring that AMD's chips powered the latest PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles. In a strategic move to expand AMD's presence in high-performance computing and AI, she led the $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx in 2022. This acquisition bolstered AMD's capabilities in AI, FPGAs and data center solutions, allowing the company to compete in new markets. Additionally, AMD processors became central to supercomputing breakthroughs, powering Frontier, the world's first exascale supercomputer.

Under Dr. Su's leadership, AMD experienced an extraordinary financial turnaround, with its stock price soaring by more than 2,000% and revenues increasing from $5.5 billion in 2014 to more than $25.8 billion in 2024. Her achievements have earned her global recognition, including multiple mentions in Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business. By driving innovation and expanding AMD's market presence, Dr. Su has firmly established the company as a leading force in the semiconductor industry, competing head-to-head with giants like Intel and NVIDIA.

General Motors: Mary Barra has played a transformative role as General Motors' CEO since 2014, becoming the first woman to lead a major global automaker. Early in her tenure, she faced the ignition switch recall crisis, which involved faulty components linked to multiple fatalities. Rather than avoiding responsibility, she prioritized transparency, safety and internal restructuring, restoring public trust. Additionally, she made strategic decisions to exit unprofitable markets like Europe and India, focusing on North America and China, where GM had stronger competitive advantages. This approach streamlined GM's operations and enhanced profitability.

One of Barra's most significant achievements is her leadership in electrification and autonomous technology. She spearheaded GM's shift toward an all-electric future, announcing plans to phase out gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2035 and investing $35 billion in EVs and autonomous technology. The introduction of the Ultium battery platform has made GM's EV lineup more competitive, with models like the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Silverado EV gaining traction. Additionally, she expanded GM's self-driving car subsidiary, Cruise, making it a leader in autonomous ride-hailing services.

Beyond technology and strategy, Barra has reinforced this Zacks Rank #3 company's commitment to sustainability, diversity and financial stability. She set the goal of making GM carbon neutral by 2040 and strengthened inclusion policies, ensuring a diverse leadership team. Despite UAW labor strikes and global supply-chain disruptions, she maintained strong financial performance by focusing on high-margin trucks and SUVs. Her leadership has positioned GM as a more innovative, profitable and future-ready company, making it a serious competitor in the evolving automotive industry.

Citigroup: Jane Fraser, as the first female CEO of Citigroup, has led a transformative agenda since taking the helm in 2021. She initiated a major restructuring to simplify operations, improve efficiency and modernize the bank's approach in an increasingly digital world. In 2023, she launched the most significant overhaul in Citigroup's history, aimed at cutting costs and streamlining business functions, saving an estimated $2.5 billion. This restructuring effort, known as Project Bora Bora, earned her a significant pay increase and demonstrated the board's confidence in her leadership.

Under Fraser's leadership, Citigroup has seen financial improvements. In 2024, the bank outperformed many competitors, with its stock rising 20% and revenues increasing 3%, while net income surged 37%. The investment banking division saw a 35% revenue boost in the fourth quarter, and fixed-income trading achieved its best performance in a decade. These gains suggest that Fraser's strategic changes are yielding positive results. She has also introduced a flexible work policy, allowing employees to work remotely part of the week, setting Citigroup apart from other Wall Street firms enforcing full-time office returns.

Despite her successes, Fraser faces challenges. Regulatory scrutiny remains a concern, with Senator Elizabeth Warren advocating for penalties due to risk management issues. Additionally, Fraser must ensure that Citigroup sustains its financial momentum while maintaining strong internal controls. Her tenure so far has been marked by bold decisions, and if she continues on this path, she could further solidify this Zacks Rank #3 company's position as a leader in global finance.

