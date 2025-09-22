The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco Wholesale, Morgan Stanley and Caterpillar

For Immediate Release

Costco's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+5.0% vs. +4.0%). Being a consumer defensive stock, Costco has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer's key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth. These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers.

A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power, and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+55.0% vs. +49.5%). The company's efforts to focus on wealth and asset management operations, its inorganic expansion efforts, strategic alliances, and relatively high interest rates are expected to aid its top line. The performance of the investment banking (IB) business is expected to be driven by a strong pipeline in the near term.

However, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated due to business expansion efforts. The uncertainty of the performance of the capital markets is a key near-term concern for the company.

Caterpillar's shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+26.5% vs. +25.1%). Caterpillar's Energy and Transportation segment has shown improved volume and margin performance in the past few quarters, helping offset weaker results in the Resource Industries and Construction Industries segments.

However, higher labor costs and the impact of tariffs on its margins are concerning. Going forward, the Construction Industries segment will gain from increased construction activities in the United States and globally. Resource Industries will be supported by commodity demand.

