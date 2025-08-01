The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco Wholesale, HSBC, Booking and Smith-Midland

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 1, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG and Smith-Midland Corp. SMID.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Costco, HSBC and Booking Holdings

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp., HSBC Holdings plc and Booking Holdings Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Smith-Midland Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Economy Heating Up on PCE for June



Today's Featured Research Reports



Costco's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+13.9% vs. +7.9%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer's key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth. These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers.



The Zacks analyst expects Costco to register an 11.4% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2025 on 7.8% revenue growth. This outlook reflects Costco's ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, generate solid sales, and register high membership renewal rates.



A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power, and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Shares of HSBC have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past year (+54% vs. +37.7%). The company's performance is reflecting the success of its Asia pivot strategy. While its second-quarter 2025 results were hurt by higher credit-related charges, business simplification and restructuring initiatives are expected to fuel long-term growth.



As part of its focus on optimizing returns, the bank is divesting operations in underperforming regions and has exited retail banking in multiple markets. Though these moves position it for improved efficiency, they are temporarily weighing on revenues. This, along with muted loan demand, presents a near-term concern.



Higher expenses tied to efforts to expand market share remain a headwind. However, a robust capital position, relatively higher interest rates and expansive global footprint will continue to support its financials.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)



Booking Holdings' shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+54.4% vs. +29.1%). The company is capitalizing on resilient global leisure travel demand, driven by strong execution of its Connected Trip strategy, accelerating growth in flights and alternative accommodations, enhanced Genius loyalty program, disciplined cost management, and growing presence in Asia.



In the second quarter of 2025, room nights grew 8% year over year to 309 million, led by solid performance in Europe and Asia, while airline ticket bookings jumped 44%, driven by Booking.com and Agoda. Adjusted EBITDA rose 28% to $2.4 billion with improved margins, and the bottom line increased 32%.



Reflecting this momentum, the company raised its full-year outlook, citing strong demand and execution. However, rising marketing expenses, up 10.3% year over year, and increasing cloud and personnel costs may weigh on future profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>>)



Shares of Smith-Midland have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (+4.4% vs. +2.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $186.93 million is driving high-margin, recurring revenue, with Q1 2025 rental income up nearly 9x year over year and gross margin expanding to 30.7%.



Strong growth in proprietary soundwall and building systems supports diversification and scale. Its asset-light licensing model continues to expand, contributing to resilient margins. Operating leverage is accelerating earnings, with net income tripling amid cost discipline. A fortified balance sheet, improved liquidity, and disciplined working capital management enhance financial flexibility.



Planned capacity upgrades position the company to meet infrastructure demand. Risks include customer concentration, a shrinking backlog, reliance on one-off high-margin projects, internal control weaknesses, and rising working capital. Declines in core product sales and inflation also threaten margin stability.



(You can read the full research report on Smith-Midland here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID): Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.