The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco, Lam Research, KLA, Blue Ridge and AXIL

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 15, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, Lam Research Corp. LRCX, KLA Corp. KLAC, Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS and AXIL Brands, Inc. AXIL.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Costco, Lam Research and KLA

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. and AXIL Brands, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Costco have gained +13.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry’s gain of +14%. The company remains well-positioned due to its differentiated membership-based warehouse model, strong value proposition and loyal customer base. It continues to benefit from recurring membership income, high renewal rates and growing engagement from higher-value members.

Costco’s focus on offering quality merchandise at competitive prices supports steady traffic and reinforces customer loyalty. Costco is also enhancing its digital ecosystem through e-commerce, personalization tools, AI-driven product discovery and convenient fulfillment options, helping improve the member experience.

Also, the company is expanding its warehouse footprint and investing in productivity-enhancing initiatives to support long-term growth. Backed by a strong balance sheet, Costco is well-positioned to strengthen its market leadership and drive sustainable growth over time.

(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)

Lam Research’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+120.9% vs. +50%). The company is benefiting from AI-driven increases in demand for deposition and etch tools across memory, foundry and advanced packaging industries.

Management lifted its calendar year 2026 WFE outlook and sees growth continuing into 2027 as customers work through capacity and cleanroom constraints. Record Q3 results and a higher Q4 outlook reflect momentum in leading-edge foundry and HBM-driven DRAM, while NAND conversion activity is being pulled forward.

Customer Support is scaling with a larger installed base and new productivity services that can lift output and yield. Strong cash flow and an aggressive shareholder return policy are other positives. However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)

Shares of KLA have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+97.4% vs. +51.7%). The company continues to benefit from AI-driven spending in leading-edge foundry/logic, high-bandwidth memory and advanced packaging, supporting market share gains in process control and steady services growth that helps anchor cash generation.

Management expects its advanced packaging portfolio revenue to rise to about $1 billion in 2026 and sees wafer equipment demand strengthening into 2027, with June quarter guidance calling for another step up in revenue. A high free cash flow profile supports ongoing dividends and repurchases, including a higher quarterly dividend and a new $7 billion authorization.

However, KLAC’s prospects remain balanced for now given export control and tariff uncertainty, customer concentration, and gross margin sensitivity to elevated DRAM-related system costs expected to persist through at least 2026.

(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)

Blue Ridge Bankshares’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+41.6% vs. +40%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $298.51 million is transitioning to a traditional community banking model post-completion of its regulatory remediation efforts. Capital remains above regulatory requirements despite a large special dividend, while liquidity is strong and credit quality continues to improve.

The exit from fintech-related activities has simplified operations, while brokered deposit reduction and expense controls support a leaner model. Yet, earnings remain pressured by balance-sheet contraction, lower loan yields and reduced revenue diversification. Profitability still relies partly on non-core items, while the loan portfolio remains concentrated in real estate.

The valuation reflects investor caution toward earnings recovery. While the successful execution of growth and profitability initiatives could drive upside, failure to rebuild sustainable core earnings may limit shareholder returns.

(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge Bankshares here >>>)

Shares of AXIL Brands have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past year (+24.4% vs. -7.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $44.18 million sees its investment thesis driven by its core hearing enhancement and protection business, supported by expanding retail and online distribution.

AXIL Brands is building a more diversified revenue base by complementing its direct-to-consumer model with a growing wholesale presence. Despite tariff-related pressure and elevated marketing spending, AXIL has remained profitable while investing in growth, reflecting disciplined execution. The emerging marketing services segment provides a potential high-margin, complementary revenue stream by leveraging existing digital marketing capabilities.

Additionally, the hair and skin care business offers strategic optionality, with corporate actions creating flexibility for future value-maximizing opportunities while management remains focused on scaling the core hearing platform.

(You can read the full research report on AXIL Brands here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS): Free Stock Analysis Report

AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.