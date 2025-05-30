The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco, The Gap, Dell Technologies, Marvell Technology and Ulta Beauty

For Immediate Release

Markets Stay on Green Most of Thursday; Earnings from COST, DELL & More

Markets spent almost all day in the green Thursday, save for a brief scare mid-day from the U.S. Court of Appeals, which ruled President Trump’s tariffs could be reinstated after a federal court ruled early that morning that the administration did not have the authority to install them. But the major indexes regained their footing on the session.

The Dow finished the day up +108 points, +0.26%, while the S&P 500 rose +0.40%. The Nasdaq did basically as well, +0,39% on the session, while the small-cap Russell 2000 grew +0.33%. Bond yields retreated through the course of the day, with the 10-year at +4.42%, the 2-year +3.94% and the 30-year +4.92%.

Pending Home Sales Posts Second-Worst April on Record

Home sales under contract, Pending Home Sales, sank -6.3% month over month for April in a report released earlier Thursday. Expectations were for a drop of -1.0%, and followed a healthy +5.5% the previous month. The index came in at +71.3 overall, with the biggest monthly drops in the West (-8.9%) and the South (-7.7%). The Midwest and the Northeast also posted losses (-5.0% and -0.6%, respectively). Recall last week, New Home Sales for April surprised to the upside.

Quarterly Reports After the Closing Bell: COST, GAP, DELL & More

Discount club warehouse giant Costco posted slight beats on both top and bottom lines for its fiscal Q3 report after Thursday’s close. Earnings of $4.28 per share outperformed expectations by a solid nickel, on $63.2 billion in revenues which came in ahead of the $63.14 billion in the Zacks consensus, +8% year over year.

The company had a novel take on the tariff situation, which has wreaked havoc on many a retailer’s guidance. Costco said it may be in a position to benefit from tariffs, as the company provides goods in bulk orders. Costco bounced back from a fiscal Q2 miss in yesterday’s print, and has now met or outperformed on earnings in eight of its last nine quarters. (You can see the full Zacks Earnings Calendar here.)

Shares of The Gap are tumbling -17% following its Q1 earnings report after the bell. The San Francisco-based retailer outpaced estimates on both top and bottom lines: 51 cents per share versus 40 cents expected, on $3.5 billion in revenues which surpassed the $3.42 billion analysts were expecting. Athleta posted a disappointing -8% growth year over year, and the parent company said that tariffs could cost the company $100-150 million, even after mitigating risk.

Dell Technologies saw a positive reaction to its Q1 report Thursday afternoon, despite missing on the bottom line. Earnings of $1.55 per share came up short of the $1.72 in the Zacks consensus, but still represented +17% growth from a year ago. Infrastructure Solutions was up +12% from the prior-year quarter, and the company raised full-year guidance. The stock has now swung to positive year-to-date.

Marvell Technology narrowly outperformed on top and bottom lines yesterday after the close, with earnings of 62 cents per share beating by a penny, on $1.89 billion in revenues — a new record high — from the expected $1.88 billion. Marvell also boosted next-quarter guidance, as its Data Center grew +76% in the quarter. Shares pushed slightly higher in after-hours.

Ulta Beauty follows e.l.f.’s earnings report Wednesday with a strong beat on its bottom line: earnings of $6.70 per share versus expectations of $5.77, ands swinging to a positive year over year’s $6.47 per share. Revenues of $2.85 billion outpaced the $2.80 billion expected. The beauty supply giant also guided above consensus, despite uncertainty regarding consumer demand. Shares blossomed +8% in late trading.

