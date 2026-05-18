The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco, Coca-Cola, AstraZeneca and Franklin Financial Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 18, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Costco Wholesale Corp. COST, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, AstraZeneca PLC AZN and Franklin Financial Services Corp. FRAF.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Costco, Coca-Cola and AstraZeneca

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), as well as a micro-cap stock Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



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You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Slide as China Summit Ends Sans Major Commitments



Today's Featured Research Reports



Costco's shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past six months (+14.4% vs. +13.6%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, has navigated market volatility, supported by its resilient membership model and disciplined pricing. Costco continues to benefit from a loyal and expanding member base, with high renewal rates and increasing adoption of premium tiers reinforcing a stable, recurring revenue stream.



Its value-driven merchandising strategy and limited SKU model sustain consistent traffic and pricing authority, even in a cautious consumer environment. At the same time, accelerating digital capabilities and omnichannel enhancements are deepening engagement and driving incremental sales.



Ongoing warehouse expansion and productivity investments further support long-term growth. With a strong balance sheet and consistent cash generation, Costco remains well-positioned to deliver durable earnings and market share gains.



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+15.4% vs. +13.4%). The company's shares prices reflect the strength of its portfolio breadth, consistent share gains and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity efforts. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing consumer engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Our model predicts organic revenue growth of 4.8% and comparable EPS to grow 8.8% for 2026. Robust cash generation supports reinvestments and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, the company faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



AstraZeneca's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+3% vs. +0.8%). The company's first-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Ultomiris and Fasenra should keep driving revenues in 2026. AstraZeneca's pipeline is strong, with pivotal data readouts lined up for 2026.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca expects to generate $80 billion in total revenues by 2030.



However, AstraZeneca faces looming loss-of-exclusivity (LOE) risks for several blockbuster drugs. Generic erosion is already hurting sales of Brilinta and Soliris in some markets. Sales of key drug Farxiga are expected to be pressured in 2026 due to the loss of patent exclusivity in several countries.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Shares of Franklin Financial Services have gained +17.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry's gain of +18.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $253.14 million benefits from a stable commercial real estate portfolio supported by disciplined underwriting and solid credit quality.



A strong core deposit base improves funding flexibility, lowers costs, and supports measured loan growth. Profitability is improving through stronger net interest income, wider margins, and better operating efficiency, while credit costs remain controlled.



The company also benefits from recurring fee income generated by its wealth management platform, reducing reliance on spread-based revenue. Capital levels remain strong, supporting tangible book value growth, dividend increases, and share repurchases. Its leading local market presence, conservative balance sheet management, and stable liquidity position reinforce long-term earnings durability and franchise strength.



(You can read the full research report on Franklin Financial Services here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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