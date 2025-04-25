The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Costco, American Express, Goldman Sachs, Willis Lease Finance and CPS Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 25, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Costco COST, American Express AXP, Goldman Sachs GS, Willis Lease Finance Corp. WLFC and CPS Technologies Corp. CPSH.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Q1 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Costco, AmEx and Goldman Sachs

Today's Research Daily features new research reports on Costco, American Express, Goldman Sachs and others, including two micro-cap stocks Willis Lease Finance Corp. and CPS Technologies Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all of this morning's results, we now have Q1 results from 157 S&P 500 members. Total earnings for these companies are up +13.3% from the same period last year on +4.1% higher revenues, with 72% beating EPS estimates and 63.1% beating revenue estimates.

For more details about the Q1 earnings season and evolving expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>>Tech Estimates Come Under Pressure: What to Expect?

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.

You can read today's AWS here >>> A Busy Morning: Jobless Claims, Durable Goods & Q1 Earnings

Today's Featured Research Reports

Costco shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+36.1% vs. +17.5%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, Costco has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer’s key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth.

These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers. The Zacks analyst expects Costco to register an 11.3% adjusted earnings per share improvement in fiscal 2025 on 7.2% revenue growth. This outlook reflects Costco’s ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, generate solid sales, and register high membership renewal rates.

A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power, and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.

(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)

Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (+11.1% vs. -0.3%). The company beats first quarter earnings estimates. Its growth initiatives, like launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances are aiding its card member spending and revenues.

Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carries higher margins, is still resilient. Its focus on Millennials and Gen-Z consumers, who exhibit strong dining preferences, will position the company for long-term growth. Its solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments.

However, with higher utilization of its cards, costs in the form of card member services and card member rewards are likely to go up. In 1Q25, total expenses rose 10% YoY.Its current debt level induces an increase in interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)

Goldman Sachs shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+29.5% vs. +19.2%). The company’s first-quarter 2025 results benefited from solid growth in the Global Banking & Markets division. Goldman Sachs’ refocus on the core strengths of investment banking (IB) and trading businesses through restructuring initiatives will boost its presence in the overseas markets.

The company's decent cash levels and solid credit profile will support capital distribution moves. Moreover, its strategic acquisitions and expansion in the private equity credit line will help diversify the fee-revenue base and offer top-line stability for the company. Its earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters.

However, given the current geopolitical concerns, the company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Also, rising expenses may limit its bottom-line growth.

(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)

Shares of Willis Lease Finance have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry over the past year (+187.9% vs. -35%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $888.13 million is well-positioned in the expanding global aircraft leasing market, benefiting from strong air travel demand and a $3 billion portfolio with 81% narrowbody engines.

Record 2024 results underscore robust leasing performance. Its vertically integrated model, including in-house MROs and parts sales, enhances asset lifecycle value and margin efficiency. Strategic investments in SAF production and aftermarket services add future growth drivers. A new dividend policy signals balance sheet strength and confidence in cash flows.

However, WLFC faces elevated debt and rising finance costs. Persistent OEM delays and MRO bottlenecks constrain asset deployment. Heavy reliance on narrowbody engines and short-term leases increases cyclicality and concentration risks. Escalating maintenance costs and growing competition, alongside tightening regulations, further challenge long-term margins and strategic agility.

(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)

CPS Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry over the past six months (+10.2% vs. -18.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $21.64 million offers long-term potential through contract wins, expanding applications in semiconductors, defense and clean energy, and increasing traction from SBIR-funded innovations.

A $13.3-million semiconductor contract and multiple government awards support top-line visibility and validate CPSH’s materials technology. Its third production shift improves capacity and sets the stage for margin recovery. Commercial traction in radiation shielding and fiber-reinforced aluminum highlights successful R&D conversion.

However, risks include high margin sensitivity to volume fluctuations, operational inefficiencies during labor scale-up, inventory risks from the build-to-order model, and limited long-term contract coverage. Without sustained high utilization and stronger contract visibility, profitability may remain volatile despite a growing innovation pipeline.

(You can read the full research report on CPS Technologies here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CPS Technologies Corp. (CPSH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.