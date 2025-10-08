The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CoreWeave, Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Nebius

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 8, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: CoreWeave CRWV, Meta Platforms META, Microsoft MSFT and Nebius NBIS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Will the $14.2 Billion Meta Deal Give CoreWeave the Edge Over Competitors?

CoreWeave's position in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market is likely to get a boost following its recent deal with Meta Platforms. Under the partnership, CRWV will supply META with cloud computing capacity. Depending on certain conditions, Meta will initially pay up to $14.2 billion through Dec. 14, 2031, with an option to expand significantly through 2032 for more cloud capacity. This deal indicates increasing confidence in emerging AI infrastructure providers like CoreWeave, beyond established players such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure.

The META deal comes after the recent OpenAI contract expansion. The new contract, worth $6.5 billion, involves CRWV supplying capacity for OpenAI training of its next-generation models. The total value of OpenAI contact now stands at an impressive $22.4 billion, which includes $11.9 billion agreement in March and $4 billion expansion in May. The contracts with META and OpenAI (which is a leading AI company) not only enhance revenue visibility for CRWV but also validate its AI infrastructure as cutting-edge and reliable.

Moreover, collaboration with NVIDIA is another positive aspect. CRWV's cloud services are also optimized for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale systems. Additionally, the company deployed NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and HGX B200 systems at scale, integrated into its "Mission Control" for enhanced reliability and performance. NVIDIA also has an agreement with CRWV to purchase residual unsold capacity through April 13, 2032, subject to certain conditions.

However, the road to market dominance would not be easy, given that the incumbents in this space still command vast financial resources. There is also fierce competition from upcoming players like Nebius, which CoreWeave needs to watch out for. Another challenge will be scaling efficiently without compromising profitability and margins.

Nonetheless, these various contracts mark a pivotal moment for CRWV, but maintaining this momentum will require disciplined execution, prudent capex management and continued innovation amid rising competition.

Taking a Look at Competitive Position for NBIS & MSFT

Nebius, while smaller in scale, has emerged as an intriguing challenger to CoreWeave. NBIS is also experiencing hypergrowth with revenues surging 625% year over year to $105.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. AI cloud infrastructure revenues grew more than nine times year over year, driven by demand for copper GPUs and near-peak GPU utilization.

Explosive revenue growth demonstrates Nebius' ability to capture demand in a rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market. With the new Blackwell GPUs entering the market at scale and its data center capacity expanding significantly in parallel, the company expects a substantial increase in sales by year-end.

Moreover, NBIS recently closed a deal with Microsoft for $17.4 billion, which involves it providing dedicated GPU capacity to the latter from the new data center in Vineland, NJ, beginning later this year through 2031. Microsoft could also purchase extra services or capacity as per the terms of the deal, which would raise the total value to around $19.4 billion.

Microsoft is a giant in this space, with Azure Cloud being one of the dominant forces in the AI-cloud infrastructure space. Microsoft has altered every Azure region into an AI-first environment with liquid cooling capabilities, positioning itself at the forefront of the AI infrastructure wave. Over the past year, the company has added more than 2 GW of new data center capacity. Now it has more than 400 data centers across 70 regions. The company is allocating significant capital expenditures to scale its AI infrastructure.

MSFT is planning more than $30 billion in capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 alone. It had a massive backlog of $368 billion across Microsoft Cloud at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 43.1% over the past month compared with the Internet Software industry's decline of 2%.

In terms of Price/Book, CRWV's shares are trading at 24.61X, way higher than the Internet Software Services industry's ratio of 6.62X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV's earnings for 2025 has been revised downwards over the past 60 days.

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.