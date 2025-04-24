The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Coca-Cola, Abbott Laboratories, RTX, Investors Title and Armanino Foods of Distinction

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 24, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Coca-Cola Co. KO, Abbott Laboratories ABT, RTX Corp. RTX, Title Co. ITIC and Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. AMNF.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Coca-Cola, Abbott and RTX

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Coca-Cola Co., Abbott Laboratories and RTX Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Investors Title Co. and Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Back Up on Softening Stance from the White House



Today's Featured Research Reports



Coca-Cola's shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+23.1% vs. +5.6%). The company experiences positive business trends, as evidenced by its strong track record of beating expectations. In fourth-quarter 2024, the company exceeded sales and earnings estimates for the eighth consecutive quarter, with earnings showing year-over-year improvement.



Results benefited from continued business momentum, aided by higher pricing across markets facing intense inflation and favorable mix. Coca-Cola's all-weather strategy, combining marketing, innovation and revenue growth management, supports its vision of a total beverage company and is expected to drive revenue growth in 2025.



Coca-Cola has provided an optimistic view for 2025. However, Coca-Cola faces inflationary cost pressures due to higher commodity and material costs, as well as increased marketing investments.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Abbott have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+25.6% vs. +5.9%). The company's pipeline is unlocking new growth opportunities, supporting the company's positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory. Alinity, the company's next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business.



Abbott is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales, beginning 2025. Within Nutrition, despite softness in international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on strong Adult Nutrition business.



Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott's Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions and foreign exchange also adds to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



RTX's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+21.5% vs. +1.8%). The company ended the first quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both its earnings and revenues having surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates.



RTX continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products, which resulted in RTX registering a robust defense backlog of $92 billion as of March 31, 2025. Steadily improving commercial air traffic has also been boosting the company's sales. RTX's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year.



However, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S.-issued import tariffs and the counter-tariffs from other nations pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely affect RTX's performance. The stock's forward 12-month EV/SALES ratio is unimpressive when compared to its industry.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



Shares of Investors Title have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+62.7% vs. +25.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $505.52 million remains committed to shareholder returns, maintaining a $0.46 quarterly dividend and issuing a $14.00 special dividend in December 2024, all funded through robust cash reserves.



In 2024, title insurance premiums rose 19.3% to $204.3 million, with agency-sourced premiums up 27%, driven by favorable mortgage trends and geographic expansion. Operational improvements, including a 3.7% headcount reduction and lower personnel costs, boosted after-tax margins to 12%. Strategic IT investments support compliance and client trust in a digital-first environment.



However, margin pressure is rising due to elevated commission payouts and a looming 10% rate cut in Texas. Regulatory costs are mounting across key states, and competition from larger national peers is intensifying. Off-balance sheet fiduciary risks, including $323.5 million in 1031 exchange deposits, further heighten operational exposure.



(You can read the full research report on Investors Title here >>>)



Armanino Foods of Distinction's shares have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+41% vs. -8.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $238.75 million delivered record profitability in 2024, driven by a gross margin expansion to 44% from 34.5%, reflecting improved operational efficiency, disciplined cost controls and strategic Capex.



A strong balance sheet, with $28.22 million in cash, no debt and $26.2 million in working capital, supports its $12-million repurchase program and $1.5-million capex plan for 2025. Sales were $69.42 million (up 9% year over year), with diversified channel growth and expanding international reach.



Consistent dividends, including 11 specials, highlight robust cash flow and earnings quality. Certified "AA" for food safety, Armanino Food's high compliance standards support brand strength. Net income jumped 67% to $14.62 million, with the operating margin rising to 26.3%. Leadership continuity and insider alignment further reinforce long-term value creation.



(You can read the full research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Investors Title Company (ITIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (AMNF): Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.