The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CME, Accenture, Visa and PayPal

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 25, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: CME Group Inc. CME, Accenture plc ACN, Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings PYPL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Watch as Bitcoin Resumes Rally

The cryptocurrency market took a hit over the weekend as the United States entered the Middle East conflict and showered bombs on Iranian nuclear sites. Bitcoin (BTC), which hit an all-time high last month, was one of the biggest sufferers. However, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies recovered after Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel on Monday night.

Bitcoin has held its ground amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, as several other factors are driving the cryptocurrency. Several analysts believe that Bitcoin has the potential to surpass $120,000 this year.

Given this situation, it would be ideal to invest in crypto-focused stocks. We have selected four stocks, namely CME Group Inc., Accenture plc, Visa Inc. and PayPal Holdings. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 90 days.

Bitcoin Rebounds After Ceasefire Announcement

Bitcoin fell below $100,000 early Monday for the first time in 45 days after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites, fueling fears that the ongoing tensions could last for a longer period. The fears escalated after Iran retaliated by attacking U.S. airbases in Qatar and Iraq.

However, Bitcoin made a solid rebound late Monday after Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The cryptocurrency briefly surpassed $106,000 before giving up some of the gains and was hovering around $105,700, with its market cap standing at $2.1 trillion.

The Middle East crisis has been weighing on the cryptocurrency market, but Bitcoin has managed to hold its ground.

Several Factors Driving Bitcoin Rally

The Bitcoin rally has faced challenges, but has not come to a halt. There have been profit bookings, but it has continued to trade with solid gains. While the ceasefire announcement alleviated immediate concerns over disruptions in oil supply, investors are also waiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.

Investors have lately been optimistic about the Fed resuming its rate cuts in the coming weeks as inflation has been showing signs of cooling over the past three months. Experts believe that a rate cut in the coming weeks could boost Bitcoin to $107,000 and put it on track to surpass $120,000.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that a rate cut could come as early as July.

Trade tensions have also eased substantially over the past few weeks, with the United States and China reaching a trade deal earlier this month. Negotiations with several other nations are ongoing, and more trade deals are likely to be announced in the near term.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside

CME Group

CME Group Inc.’s options give the buyer of the call/put the right to buy/sell cryptocurrency futures contracts at a specific price at some future date. CME offers bitcoin and ether options based on the exchange's cash-settled standard and micro BTC and ETH futures contracts.

CME Group’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.5% over the last 90 days. CME presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Accenture

Accenture plc is a worldwide system integrator that offers consulting, technology and various services. The company promotes Ethereum-based blockchain solutions to businesses, aiming to simplify payment processing.

Accenture’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 90 days. ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Visa Inc.

Visa is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 90 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings provides digital wallet services that enable users to purchase, transfer and sell various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Through PYPL, users can use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services from online merchants. Additionally, PayPal’s mobile wallet platform, Venmo, allows users to engage in cryptocurrency buying and selling activities.

PayPal’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 9.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1% over the last 90 days. PYPL currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.