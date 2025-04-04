The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Cisco Systems, Caterpillar, CME, EVI and Franklin Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 4, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, CME Group Inc. CME, EVI Industries, Inc. EVI and Franklin Financial Services Corp. FRAF.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Caterpillar and CME

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and CME Group Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks EVI Industries, Inc. and Franklin Financial Services Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Tariff Policies Send Pre-Market Futures Down -4%

Today's Featured Research Reports

Cisco'sshares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+31.4% vs. +30.2%). The company's business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base.

The buyout significantly expands Cisco's portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco's security portfolio.

However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco's prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.

(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)

Shares of Caterpillar have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry's decline of -8.6%. The company's Energy & Transportation segment has shown improved performance, helping offset weaker volumes in Resource Industries and Construction Industries segments in the past few quarters.

This trend will continue in 2025, which, along with its solid 2024-end backlog of $30 billion, should support its top line. Weakness in the 10-ton and above excavator market in China and tariff impact remain concerns. Going forward, the Construction Industries segment is set to gain from increased construction activities in the United States and globally.

Resource Industries will be supported by rising commodity demand, driven by energy transition. The Energy & Transportation segment will gain on strong demand across all applications. Focusing on aftermarket parts and service-related revenues, which generate high margins, will also aid growth.

(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)

CME'sshares have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past year (+29.5% vs. +28.2%). The company's strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging.

While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders.

However, escalating expenses due to higher technology costs are likely to put pressure on its margins. Also, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, stricter government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit markets.

(You can read the full research report on CME here >>>)

Shares of EVI have underperformed the Zacks Industrial Services industry over the past year (-22.5% vs. -8.6%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $224.12 million have seen operating cash flow declined 79.9% YoY. SG&A expenses are rising faster than revenues, pressuring margins and scalability. Liquidity remains tight, with just $3.9 million in cash.

Nevertheless, EVI Industries is poised for accelerated growth through its transformative acquisition of Girbau North America, which is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. The deal expands EVI's North American footprint and enhances operational scale, OEM relationships, and strategic sourcing.

Since 2016, EVI has delivered robust multi-year growth — 31% revenue CAGR, 19% net income CAGR — driven by disciplined M&A, decentralized operations, and reinvestment in sales and service. Regional expansion continues with recent Midwest acquisitions, adding $85M in pro forma revenues. EVI benefits from industry tailwinds in healthcare, hospitality and sustainability trends.

(You can read the full research report on EVI here >>>)

Franklin Financial'sshares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+54.3% vs. +18.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $157.77 million offers a compelling investment case supported by robust 11.2% loan growth driven by commercial real estate and residential lending, alongside a 15.7% rise in average loan balances.

Strong deposit expansion of 18.1% enhances funding stability, with 85% of deposits insured or collateralized. The Wealth Management division boosts noninterest income and diversification, with AUM up 6.4%. A strategic $4.3 million securities restructuring enhances long-term profitability despite short-term earnings drag.

Asset quality remains exceptional, with NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) at 0.01% and ACL (Allowances for Credit Losses) at 1.26%. Investments in technology and Salesforce integration improve operational efficiency, while capital strength (13.85% risk-based ratio) supports shareholder returns via dividends and buybacks. Franklin is well-positioned for sustainable growth and margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Franklin Financial here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF): Free Stock Analysis Report

EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.