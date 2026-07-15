The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, TotalEnergies, Robinhood, Oil-Dri and Aeries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC and Aeries Technology, Inc AERT.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Chevron, TotalEnergies and Robinhood

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp., TotalEnergies SE and Robinhood Markets, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Oil-Dri Corporation of America and Aeries Technology, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> June CPI Goes Negative on Low Oil Prices, Banks Report for Q2

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Chevron have gained +26.2% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +34.4%. The company remains well positioned for long-term growth, supported by its integrated business model, leverage to favorable crude prices, the Hess acquisition, disciplined capital allocation, reaffirmed production guidance, stronger refining operations, resilient LNG business, AI-driven power expansion through Project Kilby, and robust cash flow prospects from Tengizchevroil.



However, the company faces regulatory scrutiny, geopolitical uncertainty, operational disruptions in key international assets, a premium valuation, a Permian strategy prioritizing free cash flow over faster production growth, and significant capital spending that could pressure near-term cash flow and raise execution risks if commodity prices weaken. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



TotalEnergies’ shares have gained +33.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry’s gain of +52.3%. The company’s production volume was impacted by the Middle East crisis, but its production outside the region and higher oil prices offset the impact. With tensions easing, the company will wait for conditions to stabilize before resuming operations in the region.



TotalEnergies is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions. The company aims to generate 15-20% of sales from low-carbon business by 2040 and reduce emissions in the process.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Shares of Robinhood have gained +11.8% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +29.3%. The company is broadening beyond trading into a full retail finance platform, with banking, retirement, advisor tools, international access, tokenized assets, prediction markets and AI-enabled trading widening the path beyond U.S. retail trading cycles.



Active equities, options and crypto engagement, growing platform assets and controlled infrastructure such as Robinhood Chain and Rothera could deepen monetization and strengthen product economics. The company’s liquidity and repurchase authorization provide flexibility, but crypto trading remains cyclical.



Newer offerings like tokenized stocks, DeFi lending, event contracts and leveraged global products carry regulatory, liquidity and cybersecurity risk. Heavy spending, stock-based compensation, possible dilution and rich valuation cap upside.



(You can read the full research report on Robinhood here >>>)



Oil-Dri’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the past six months (+94.8% vs. +5.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.54 billion, has its investment case supported by diversified demand in Fluids Purification across food, renewable fuel and refining applications, reducing reliance on any single end market.



Growth is also being driven by an expanding portfolio of premium and specialty cat litter products, alongside improving Agriculture and Animal Health businesses, strengthening revenue diversification. Vertical integration, manufacturing investments and a healthy balance sheet support operational reliability, capacity expansion and continued shareholder returns.



However, key risks include persistent cost inflation and rising depreciation that may pressure margins, heavy capital requirements, competitive pricing in cat litter, uneven profitability in the B2B segment, customer concentration that can create revenue volatility, and the limited contribution of foreign operations to overall growth and earnings.



(You can read the full research report on Oil-Dri here >>>)



Shares of Aeries Technology have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past six months (+60.5% vs. -7.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $37.71 million is well-positioned to benefit from the rapidly expanding GCC market, where enterprise adoption and provider-supported GCC services are expected to grow at double-digit rates over the next several years.



Aeries Technology’s differentiated end-to-end platform spans strategy, center setup, operations, optimization and AI-led transformation, enabling deeper client relationships and multiple revenue opportunities across the GCC lifecycle. The company's specialization in serving private equity-backed portfolio companies creates repeat business opportunities. Recent customer wins, the launch of its proprietary A1 GCC platform and a healthy sales pipeline further support growth prospects.



However, risks include customer concentration following recent contract losses, liquidity constraints, intensifying competition and reliance on offshore delivery operations. The stock trades at a discount to industry peers on EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on Aeries Technology here >>>)

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aeries Technology, Inc. (AERT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC): Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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