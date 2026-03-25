The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, Kinder Morgan and TC Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, Kinder Morgan KMI and TC Energy Corp. TRP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

3 Large Energy Dividend Stocks to Ride Out Oil Price Swings

The oil market is going through a turbulent phase, with prices swinging sharply on geopolitical headlines. Brent crude has moved back above $100 per barrel after recent declines, highlighting how uncertain and reactive the market remains. Supply disruptions, especially around key transit routes, continue to keep prices elevated despite short-term pullbacks.

In this environment, large, established players like Chevron Corp., Kinder Morgan and TC Energy Corp. stand out. These companies combine strong market positions with reliable dividend payouts, making them attractive options for investors looking for stability amid ongoing volatility.

Energy Markets Remain Tight and Uncertain

The current energy landscape is shaped by real supply disruptions rather than just perceived risks. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has impacted production and shipping, particularly through critical chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz. This has limited the flow of oil and gas, pushing prices higher and increasing volatility.

Unlike past shocks, the current situation is harder to resolve quickly. Even with efforts like rerouting supplies or releasing reserves, physical constraints remain. As a result, oil and gas prices are likely to stay elevated for some time, keeping the sector in focus and creating both risks and opportunities for investors.

Why Dividend Strength Matters Now

In such uncertain conditions, dividend-paying stocks offer a key advantage: steady income. Even when prices fluctuate, these companies continue to return cash to their shareholders, providing a buffer against market swings. This becomes especially valuable when short-term price movements are unpredictable.

What makes the three companies mentioned earlier stand out is their large-cap status. Large-cap energy firms typically have diversified operations, stronger balance sheets, and better access to capital. This allows them to maintain dividend payouts even during downturns, offering a level of stability that smaller or more volatile companies may struggle to provide.

Stability and Income in a Volatile Market

Another reason to hold dividend stocks now is their ability to balance growth and resilience. Companies like Chevron benefit from integrated operations, while pipeline-focused players like Kinder Morgan and TC Energy generate stable, fee-based income. This mix helps smooth earnings across different market conditions.

With energy prices expected to remain volatile but generally elevated, these businesses are well-positioned to generate strong cash flows. For investors, this translates into consistent dividends and potential upside, making them reliable holdings in an otherwise unpredictable market.

3 Stocks in Focus

Chevron: Chevron’s global integrated model spans exploration, production, refining and chemicals, creating stability across market cycles. With operations in the United States, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and South America, the company’s scale and diversity support consistent free cash flow generation.

Chevron has maintained or raised its dividend for 90 years, underscoring a long track record of resilience. Its 3.5% yield stands above both the sector and the S&P 500’s 1.2% average, and its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) reflects a steady earnings outlook. A disciplined approach to capital spending and efficiency continues to strengthen its ability to sustain attractive payouts.

You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Kinder Morgan: Kinder Morgan oversees one of North America’s largest energy infrastructure networks, including 78,000 miles of pipelines and extensive storage capacity. Its take-or-pay agreements across natural gas, refined products, crude oil, and bulk terminals provide stable, contracted cash flows, largely insulated from commodity price volatility.

The company carries a Zacks Rank of 3. It expects a dividend increase in 2026, which would mark its ninth consecutive annual raise. Its current payout of 29.25 cents per quarter results in a 3.5% yield. With demand for natural gas and LNG infrastructure rising, Kinder Morgan’s asset base positions it well for continued cash flow durability.

TC Energy: TC Energy is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on natural gas pipelines and power generation. It operates an extensive ~94,000 km pipeline network, delivering 57 billion cubic feet per day and connecting key supply basins to demand centers, including LNG export facilities and power markets. TC Energy’s business model is largely underpinned by regulated or take-or-pay contracts, providing stable, low-risk cash flows and high earnings visibility.

Currently yielding nearly 4%, the #3 Ranked company has delivered 26 consecutive years of dividend increases and targets sustainable annual dividend growth of 3-5%, supported by rising cash flows and disciplined payout ratios. Growth is driven by a multibillion-dollar capital program, strong natural gas demand outlook, and focus on low-risk, contracted projects.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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