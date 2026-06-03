The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Chevron, The Goldman Sachs and Philip Morris

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 3, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Chevron Corp. CVX, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Philip Morris International Inc. PM.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Chevron, Goldman Sachs & Philip Morris

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Chevron Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Chevron have gained +25.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +27.1%. The company has emerged as a strong beneficiary of higher oil prices, supported by its upstream leverage and expanding production base following the Hess acquisition.



The deal adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken and the Gulf of America, strengthening long-term output and free cash flow growth. Management reaffirmed production growth guidance of 7%-10% while maintaining disciplined capital spending, highlighting operational efficiency and financial strength.



Chevron also benefits from its integrated refining system, growing LNG exposure through long-term contracts, and strong production momentum at Tengizchevroil. In addition, the company’s partnership initiatives tied to AI-driven power demand create new long-term growth opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Goldman Sachs’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+28.3% vs. +2.7%). The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in the four trailing quarters. Management is narrowing the consumer footprint and is prioritizing durable revenue streams across banking, markets and alternatives. An improving deal activity and strong investment banking backlog continue to support advisory and fee-income growth prospects.



Goldman Sachs’ expansion in the private equity credit market is expected to diversify its revenue base and support its growth over the long run. A solid liquidity profile will support its capital distribution activities.



However, its high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. The rising expense base might hamper the company's near-term profitability. In addition, its elevated provisions amid volatile macro backdrop remains a key concern.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past six months (+16% vs. +11.8%). The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. Philip Morris is making steady progress in its smoke-free transition, with IQOS, ZYN and VEEV supporting growth and margin expansion across markets.



In first-quarter 2026, net revenues rose 9.1% year over year, driven by higher combustible pricing and increasing smoke-free contributions, which generated 43% of total revenues. The company is also progressing on cost-saving initiatives, helping support profitability even as it continues to invest in innovation, marketing and commercial capabilities.



For 2026, adjusted earnings per share are likely to be $8.36-$8.51, up 10.9-12.9% year over year. However, Philip Morris faces ongoing declines in cigarette volume, weakness in its U.S. business and increasing regulatory pressures across key markets.



(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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