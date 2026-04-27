The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Texas Instruments, Boeing, Kewaunee Scientific and Vaso

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 27, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Texas Instruments Inc. TXN, The Boeing Co. BA, Kewaunee Scientific Corp. KEQU and Vaso Corp. VASO

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Caterpillar, Texas Instruments and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and The Boeing Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks Kewaunee Scientific Corp. and Vaso Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



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You can read today's AWS here >>> Earnings Season, Middle East Truce Talks, Gain Favor



Caterpillar's shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+60.5% vs. +48.5%). The company continues to post revenue growth, driven by higher volumes across all segments. Caterpillar returned to earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 (albeit by a modest +0.4%) after five quarters of declines. This is a notable achievement given the ongoing tariff headwind. This is expected to persist into 2026, with management projecting a $2.6 billion impact.



A record backlog of $51.2 billion should support future sales. The Construction Industries segment stands to benefit from rising construction activity in the United States and globally, while Resource Industries will gain from steady commodity demand.



In Power & Energy, sustainability initiatives and data-center investments are driving demand. Caterpillar's focus on building aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of Texas Instruments have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+69.4% vs. +11.5%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments' deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market, as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Boeing's shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+5.8% vs. -7.8%). The company ended the first quarter of 2026 on a solid note, with its revenues and earnings having surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Boeing remains one of the largest U.S. commercial aircraft manufacturers.



Steadily growing commercial air travel should boost Boeing's service business unit. The outlook for Boeing's defense and space business segment also remains optimistic. Government's inclination toward strengthening the nation's defense and space system should act as a growth catalyst for Boeing.



However, Boeing faces risks related to the shortage of skilled labor. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its jets and thereby hurt its operational performance.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Shares of Kewaunee Scientific have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past year (+4.9% vs. -6.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $103.51 million is strengthening its business mix through the Nu Aire integration, expanding beyond cyclical lab construction into recurring airflow and containment products, which helps stabilize utilization and earnings.



A solid backlog provides near-term revenue visibility despite normalization, while a growing international segment—led by India—and turnkey project capabilities enhance diversification, customer stickiness, and share of wallet. Ongoing reinvestment in systems and talent supports scalability and operational discipline.



However, domestic operations remain exposed to construction timing volatility, pressuring margins. Corporate costs continue to weigh on profitability during platform buildout, and liquidity has tightened amid debt servicing. Rising stock-based compensation also creates ongoing margin and EPS headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)



Vaso's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+45.7% vs. -0.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $33.22 million has maintained a balance between structural stability and execution risk. Its diversified operating model and growing deferred revenue base support revenue visibility, while a long-term partnership provides continuity but also introduces customer concentration and dependence on delivery cycles.



The ongoing shift toward managed IT services and software-led solutions aligns with industry trends, though uneven execution and prior asset impairments reflect challenges in translating strategy into consistent earnings. Profitability remains constrained by a high-cost structure, limiting operating leverage.



Strong liquidity provides flexibility, but cash generation is still influenced by timing dynamics. The valuation suggests investor skepticism around earnings quality, scalability and Vaso's ability to convert its positioning into durable returns.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaso Corporation (VASO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

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