The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Palo Alto Networks, Toyota Motor and Precipio

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 29, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, and Precipio, Inc. PRPO.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Caterpillar, Palo Alto Networks and Toyota

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and Toyota Motor Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock Precipio, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Caterpillar's shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+77% vs. +69.4%). The company posted strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher volumes across all segments. Backlog reached a record $63 billion, and management lifted its 2026 outlook to low double-digit sales growth.



Construction demand remains solid, supported by infrastructure activity, rental fleet expansion and nonresidential projects. The Power & Energy segment is gaining from rising data-center-related power demand. Resource Industries stands to benefit from mining investments and the need to replace an aging equipment fleet.



Recent tariff reductions may help ease cost pressures and boost demand as customers have been delaying equipment purchases amid higher costs and trade uncertainty. A continued focus on high-margin aftermarket parts and services should further support growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of Palo Alto Networks have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past six months (+57.2 vs. +43.3%). The company continues to benefit from higher cybersecurity priority as enterprises deploy AI and look to consolidate vendors onto fewer platforms. Platformization is translating into larger commitments, supported by expanding next-generation security ARR and RPO, and management guidance implies continued growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Momentum in Network Security, SASE and Prisma AIRS, along with early execution on the CyberArk and Chronosphere integrations, supports the long-term revenue mix shift toward recurring software and free cash flow.



However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds may hurt its near-term prospects. Intense competition and deal scrutiny could still slow bookings at times. Acquisition-related expenses due to larger acquired footprint adds integration risks and could dent margins.



(You can read the full research report on Palo Alto here >>>)



Toyota Motor's shares have declined -21.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry's decline of -31.1%. The company's hybrid adoption remains its central competitive strategy. Its value chain businesses have been growing significantly annually and are expected to continue expanding through 2030.



Strong demand, mainly in Japan and North America, is supporting sales growth. The automaker is pursuing cost reductions that start at the source to lift contribution margin at model changes. However, U.S. tariffs and the ongoing war in the Middle East are hurting the operating performance of Toyota.



Toyota continues to invest heavily in advanced technologies and multiple powertrain paths, which supports competitiveness but weighs on near-term margins. Rising capex and high debt levels also remain key concerns. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>>)



Shares of Precipio have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past year (+112.4% vs. -30.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $40.05 million remains PRPO's core growth and cash-generation engine, benefiting from scalable lab capacity and rising testing volumes despite CMS reimbursement pressure.



The Products segment is transitioning toward a stronger commercial model, though near-term revenue and margin volatility remain driven by shipment timing. While first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA softened due to reimbursement cuts, delayed product revenue and commercial investments, operating cash flow remained positive. The planned AML molecular testing launch could strengthen differentiation and support growth.



However, key risks include reimbursement pressure, customer concentration, earnings volatility and commercial execution. Current valuation reflects cautious market expectations, leaving room for multiple expansion if execution, earnings stability and growth initiatives materialize.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.