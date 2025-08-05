The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Disney and McDonald's

For Immediate Release

An August Trading Lull? Global Week Ahead

What is going on in the Global Week Ahead?

· President Trump’s latest round of tariff turmoil ripples through markets and the global economy

· U.S. company earnings results continue to trickle in

· Policymakers in Britain and Mexico decide on monetary policy rates, and

· Oil-exporting countries meet to adjust output quotas·

Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) More Q2 S&P500 Earnings Results Come Out

A raft of bellwether blue chips are reporting to Wall Street with Caterpillar, due on Tuesday, then Disney and McDonald's on Wednesday.

All are in the Dow 30 index, which has been flirting with record highs. Beats or upbeat outlooks from these could help lift this bellwether over the line. It is the only benchmark that has yet to hit a new peak after April's tariff panic.

Some data points will help gauge the health of the world's largest economy, with durable goods orders out on Monday, and the ISM services purchasing managers' index on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury auctions for benchmark 10-year and 30-year bonds will show if strong demand seen in shorter-dated papers in recent days can be replicated further out the curve.

(2) Mainland China Macro Data Informs

It's been a challenge for Beijing: how do you stir animal spirits while pivoting the world's number two economy to one built on consumers instead of factories?

Trade data on Thursday and inflation figures two days later will give the latest reading on how arduous the task remains. The numbers come on the back of a closely-watched Politburo meeting, where policymakers vowed a crackdown on crippling domestic price wars but not offering much concrete new stimulus — much to the chagrin of domestic investors.

Analysts say that's a good thing, chalking up slowing support measures to a stronger-than-expected economy and smoother-than-anticipated tariff negotiations with Washington.

Meanwhile, trade talks with the U.S. ended without a breakthrough, though look on track for an extension to the August 12th deadline.

(3) On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) Meets

Rising inflation and falling employment will be at the heart of the Bank of England's conundrum when policymakers meet on Thursday to set interest rates.

Analysts expect a quarter-point cut to 4% and another "gradual and careful" message about its following moves. Markets are pricing another cut before year-end and one more in 2026.

But some analysts think the BoE might have to call a halt to the process perhaps as soon as next week, given the warning signals about inflation.

Another three-way split among policymakers looks likely amid differences over which danger is most pressing.

The BoE is expected to assess the impact of its push to run down government debt stockpiles ahead of a September decision on the pace of sales over the following 12 months.

British consumer prices increased to an annual rate of 3.6% in June from 3.4% in May.

(4) On Thursday, Mexico’s Central Bank Also Meets to Set Monetary Policy

Mexico's central bank policymakers also meet on Thursday to decide on interest rates, and are expected to deliver another 25-basis-point cut to lower rates to 7.75% — which would be a three-year trough.

But the outlook is clouded — minutes from the July meeting confirm a shift in the easing cycle, notably, policymakers pre-committing to more easing as they face persistent inflation and weak domestic demand.

And the outlook for Mexico's trade relationship with its northern neighbor is adding to uncertainty. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday she secured a pause on new tariffs coming into effect and a 90-day period to work on a trade deal.

(5) OPEC and Allies Meet

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia are meeting on Sunday to decide on increasing oil output for September.

Expectations are the group will raise output by 550,000 barrels per day in what would be its last move for now, though the decision comes at a delicate moment for energy markets.

Analysts are trying to sift through the fog of what the economic impact — and change in crude oil demand — will be in the wake of Trump's tariff onslaught.

Looming even larger is the question of secondary sanctions on Russian oil exports from Washington: Trump said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had only 10 to 12 days to reach a deal to end the war in Ukraine before Washington would impose such curbs, short circuiting the previous 50-day timeframe set on July 14.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities.

