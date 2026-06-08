The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, HSBC, SandRidge Energy and NVE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Caterpillar Inc. CAT, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC, SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD and NVE Corp. NVEC.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and HSBC

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc., The Coca-Cola Co. and HSBC Holdings plc, as well as two micro-cap stocks SandRidge Energy, Inc. and NVE Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> What Labor Problem? BLS Jobs Jump to +172K

Today's Featured Research Reports

Caterpillar's shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+58.4% vs. +46.3%). The company posted strong revenue and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2026, supported by higher volumes across all segments. Backlog reached a record $63 billion, and management lifted its full-year outlook to low double-digit sales growth.

Construction demand remains solid, driven by infrastructure activity, rental fleet expansion and nonresidential projects. The Power & Energy segment is gaining from rising data-center-related power demand. Resource Industries stands to benefit from mining investments and aging equipment fleet, though timing and product mix may add volatility.

Recent tariff reductions may help ease cost pressures and support demand as customers have been delaying equipment purchases amid higher costs and trade uncertainty. A continued focus on high-margin aftermarket parts and services should further support growth.

(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)

Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+10.1% vs. +9.4%). The company is benefiting from the strength of its portfolio breadth, consistent share gains and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity efforts. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing consumer engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.

Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Our model predicts organic revenue growth of 4.8% and comparable EPS to grow 8.8% for 2026. Robust cash generation supports reinvestments and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.

However, Coca-Cola has underperformed the industry year-to-date. The company faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin.

(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)

HSBC'sshares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the past six months (+35% vs. +13.1%). The company's wealth momentum in Asia continues to benefit from higher customer activity, rising balances and net new money, while the completed Hang Seng Bank privatization and ongoing business divestitures, including the agreed Indonesia sale, will simplify the company's operations and support medium-term efficiency.

Also, a robust capital position and global footprint are expected to support its financials. However, the company has guided for higher expected credit losses (ECL) this year because of overlays tied to Middle East events and absorption of an idiosyncratic fraud-related charge.

Operating expenses are expected to remain elevated as the company invests in technology and distribution capabilities. Revenue visibility will depend on volatile rates and activity.

(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)

Shares of SandRidge Energy have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry over the past year (+54.2% vs. +32%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $577.77 million is driven by its scalable Cherokee development program, which supports production growth through consistent well performance and disciplined execution. A debt-free balance sheet and strong liquidity provide flexibility to fund development, navigate commodity cycles.

Continued development activity is enhancing reserve visibility and extending the company's growth runway. Operational focus on safety, reliability, and emissions management helps support stable cash flows and lower execution risk.

Additionally, a diversified asset base and extensive owned infrastructure improve cost efficiency, strengthen resilience across market conditions, and provide optionality for future growth opportunities. Overall, SandRidge combines financial strength, disciplined capital allocation, and a long-duration development inventory to support long-term value creation.

(You can read the full research report on SandRidge Energy here >>>)

NVE's shares have gained +59.5% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's gain of +115.4%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $532.18 million presents a differentiated profile, driven by scalable manufacturing, specialized spintronic technology and strong profitability. Expanded in-house capacity enhances yields and supports growth without significantly increasing fixed costs.

Demand is rising in medical, industrial and automation markets, where miniaturized, low-power sensors enable high-value, repeat design wins. A diversified mix across defense and non-defense markets improves revenue durability, while robust cash generation supports dividends and self-funded growth. Additional upside comes from optionality in spintronic memory and security IP.

However, key risks include margin sensitivity from channel mix, defense revenue volatility, declining contract R&D visibility, scalability limits of a high-touch sales model, exposure to securities portfolio fluctuations and long commercialization cycles for new products.

(You can read the full research report on NVE here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVE Corporation (NVEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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