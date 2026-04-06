The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Visa, Home Depot and BayFirst Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 6, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Visa Inc. V, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and BayFirst Financial Corp. BAFN.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Broadcom, Visa and Home Depot

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Visa Inc. and The Home Depot, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock BayFirst Financial Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+100% vs. +98.4%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom's AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to surge 140% year over year to $10.7 billion.



AVGO's networking portfolio is gaining from the strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal second quarter is expected to be flat sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Visa have declined -11.7% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's decline of -19.1%. The company faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can affect margin growth. The Zacks analyst expects FY26 adjusted costs to rise 11%. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure. Regional softness warrants monitoring. The Zacks analyst reiterates our Neutral recommendation on the stock.



Nevertheless, Visa's strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its prospects.



Visa's first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings beat estimates. Total revenue rose 15% YoY in the first quarter, along with 12% cross-border growth. A robust financial position, with ample liquidity and shareholder returns, further supports long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Home Depot's shares have declined -8.1% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry's decline of -9%. The company's sales and EPS miss in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025. Weak storm-related demand, sluggish big-ticket spending, and margin pressure hurt results. Muted comps and operating deleverage are weighing on profitability, while a cautious outlook reflects persistent housing weakness and limited demand recovery.



Nevertheless, Home Depot's growth strategy is well-supported by its integrated retail model, digital investments, and Pro-focused initiatives. Seamless connectivity across stores, online platforms, and supply chain is enhancing customer experience and driving higher engagement.



The Pro segment continues to outperform, supported by targeted investments and expanding ecosystem capabilities. The SRS acquisition is contributing to sales growth and market share gains, with early synergy benefits emerging.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Shares of BayFirst Financial have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (-59.1% vs. +21.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $26.58 million is facing near-term challenges, including elevated credit costs tied to legacy SBA runoff, an unfavorable deposit mix increasing funding costs, and a smaller loan base following strategic repositioning. Intense competition may further constrain growth and pricing. Valuation appears attractive at a deep discount to peers.



Nevertheless, BayFirst is undergoing a significant balance sheet transformation, exiting SBA 7(a) lending and completing loan sales to reduce earnings volatility, strengthen capital ratios and reposition as a traditional community bank with improved predictability. Expense rationalization initiatives are driving lower operating costs, supporting margin expansion and operating leverage in 2026.



The company's core strength lies in its Tampa Bay–Sarasota franchise, diversified loan portfolio and growing fee-based income from treasury management, enhancing revenue stability.



(You can read the full research report on BayFirst Financial here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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