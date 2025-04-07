The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Broadcom, UnitedHealth, Toyota Motor and Perma-Pipe International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 7, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Toyota Motor Corp. TM and Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH.

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, UnitedHealth and Toyota

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) and Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), as well as a micro-cap stock Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down Another -2% on Good Jobs Report

Today's Featured Research Reports

Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+15.9% vs. -8.4%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) as witnessed in its first-quarter fiscal 2025 report. Strong demand for Broadcom’s application-specific integrated chips (ASICs), designed to support AI and machine learning, aids top-line growth.

Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 44% year over year to $4.4 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of Q1, roughly 70% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VMware Cloud Foundation.

Broadcom’s expanding AI portfolio, along with a rich partner base, reflects solid top-line growth potential. However, gross margin in its fiscal Q2 is expected to contract sequentially on unfavorable revenue and product mix. High debt level is a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past year (+20.5% vs. +12.3%). The company’s top line remains poised for growth on the back of a strong market position, new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. UnitedHealth’s solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. Its Government business remains well-poised for growth in the future.

Adjusted net earnings per share are anticipated to be in the $29.50-$30 range in 2025. A sturdy balance sheet enables investments and prudent deployment of capital via buybacks and dividend payments.

However, declining membership in its global business continues to be a concern. High operating costs due to rising medical expenses are hurting margins. The Zacks analyst expects medical costs to jump over 14% YoY in 2025. A debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)

Toyota Motor’s shares have declined -30.1% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s decline of -32.9%. The company’s significant investments in human capital and expansion initiatives are expected to weigh on operating profits this fiscal year. Elevated R&D expenditures on advanced technologies and alternative fuels support long-term innovation, but may constrain near-term margins. Rising debt levels also pose financial challenges. The stock warrants a cautious stance now.

Nevertheless, the surge in hybrid adoption is driving Toyota’s sales, supported by strategic initiatives to accelerate growth and enhance profitability. The company is working to restore production to normal levels.

While prioritizing hybrids, Toyota remains committed to the BEV market, with plans to introduce solid-state batteries that promise extended range and lower production costs. Investor-friendly moves further bolster optimism.

(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)

Shares of Perma-Pipe International have outperformed the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry over the past year (+43.3% vs. +1.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $92.40 million have backlog which grew 33% to over $100 million by November, reflecting strong demand in key markets like oil and gas and district energy.

Geographic diversification, including $61 million in recent contracts across MENA and the Americas, reduces regional risks while positioning the company for growth in energy and infrastructure. Its focus on high-growth markets aligns with robust infrastructure development, supported by proprietary technologies like the XTRU-THERM insulation system, bolstering market leadership.

The company’s tailored solutions cater to high-margin sectors, ensuring operational resilience. Long-term demand is underpinned by global steel pipe market growth, fueled by investments in infrastructure and urbanization. However, exposure to cyclical markets, intense competition, geopolitical risks and regulatory compliance costs present challenges.

(You can read the full research report on Perma-Pipe International here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.