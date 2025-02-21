The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aon and Massimo

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 21, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Aon plc AON and Massimo Group MAMO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Thermo Fisher and Aon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Aon plc, as well as a micro-cap stock, Massimo Group.

These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Steady Jobless Claims, Good Philly Fed, Healthy Q4 Earnings

Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+85.3% vs. +47.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs). Broadcom’s expanding AI portfolio, along with a rich partner base, reflects solid top-line growth potential.

However, a challenging macroeconomic environment and high debt level are major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Thermo Fisher’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical – Instruments industry over the past year (-4.0% vs. +4.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that volatile macroeconomic uncertainties can dent Thermo Fisher’s operations. The continuous decline in COVID testing-related demand also adds to the worry.

Yet, the company is braving the ongoing tough economic conditions by utilizing the PPI Business System. Several recent product launches, including a Thermo Scientific Iliad scanning transmission electron microscope and new additions to the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads platform have aided. Its continuous efforts to prioritize its partnership with customers to drive innovation and improve patient care bode well.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>)

Shares of Aon have outperformed the Zacks Insurance – Brokerage industry over the past six months (+16.8% vs. +8.4%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s bottom line has been growing due to strategic initiatives and strong fundamentals, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers.

However, long-term debt has been continuously increasing since 2014. Growing interest expenses are a concern. Its financial results are sensitive to foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

(You can read the full research report on Aon here >>>)

Massimos’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry over the last six months (-10.1% vs. +33.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces headwinds, including supply chain disruptions due to its reliance on global suppliers, and rising material costs from inflationary pressures. Reliance on a concentrated customer base poses financial risks.

Yet, new product launches, automation investments, and strategic partnerships have benefited the company. Strategic deals with Tractor Supply and Armlogi enhance retail and operational efficiency. Massimo is also entering the EV sector with eco-friendly UTVs and ATVs, aligning with consumer demand for sustainability.

(You can read the full research report on Massimo here >>>)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Massimo Group (MAMO): Free Stock Analysis Report

