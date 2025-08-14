The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Philip Morris International and Novo Nordisk

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 14, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Philip Morris International Inc. PM and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Broadcom, Philip Morris and Novo Nordisk

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Philip Morris International Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Broadcom's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+35.7% vs. +23.7%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.

Broadcom's AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects third-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 60% year over year to $5.1 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.

As of the fiscal second quarter, roughly 87% of Broadcom's largest 10,000 customers have adopted VMware Cloud Foundation. However, gross margin in the fiscal third quarter is expected to contract sequentially due to unfavorable revenues and product mix. High debt level is a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Shares of Philip Morris have gained +42.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Tobacco industry's gain of +45.8%. The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. In the second quarter of 2025, Philip Morris' net revenues increased 7.1% year over year, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.

Philip Morris has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. Philip Morris has implemented significant cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives to achieve its long-term financial goals.

For 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely to be $7.43-$7.56, indicating a 13-15% year-over-year increase. However, Philip Morris faces premium valuation, currency volatility pressures and stringent global tobacco regulations impacting traditional product demand.

(You can read the full research report on Philip Morris here >>>)

Novo Nordisk's shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-62.5% vs. -22%). The company's recent guidance cut for sales and operating profit growth, primarily due to lower Wegovy sales in the presence of knockoff GLP-1 versions, is a massive setback. Intense rivalry in the obesity sector also threatens its market share. Patent expiry and pricing pressure across the diabetes market remain a worry.

Nevertheless, Novo Nordisk's Q2 earnings beat estimates, while sales missed. Ozempic and Rybelsus for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity are the main top-line contributors. It has been tackling the supply constraints of Wegovy by making serious investments to ramp up production.

An oral formulation of Wegovy is currently under review by the FDA for obesity, and a higher dose of the injection is under review in the EU. Novo Nordisk is also pursuing other indications, like liver fibrosis and MASH for semaglutide.

(You can read the full research report on Nordisk here >>>)

