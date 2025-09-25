The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom Oracle, Cisco Systems and United-Guardian

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 25, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and United-Guardian, Inc. UG.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Oracle and Cisco Systems

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), as well as a micro-cap stock United-Guardian, Inc. (UG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Modestly Higher Ahead of Late-Week Reports

Today's Featured Research Reports

Broadcom's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+93.1% vs. +51.1%). Broadcom is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy. Its AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency.

However, gross margins in the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)

Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+85.2% vs. +20.2%). Oracle reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results with total revenue of $14.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Cloud revenue grew 28% to $7.2 billion, driven by infrastructure demand. The standout metric was remaining performance obligations (RPO) surging 359% to $455 billion after signing four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three customers.

The company expects $35 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026, primarily for revenue-generating equipment to support massive cloud infrastructure expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Cisco's shares have slightly underperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+27.8% vs. +27.9%). Cisco's business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk's acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco's portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR, and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world.

However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition.

(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)

United-Guardian's shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical-Products industry over the past year (-49.3% vs. +0.6%). The company's risks include high customer concentration, tariff exposure, and modest R&D spending, limiting pipeline momentum. Profitability pressure from SG&A and investment income decline also warrants monitoring.

However, UG's first-quarter 2025 performance highlights resilient margin control and strategic diversification amid a 24% revenue decline. Pharmaceutical sales rose 23%, and medical lubricants grew 43%, offsetting cosmetic ingredient headwinds from temporary inventory overhang in China.

(You can read the full research report on United-Guardian here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United-Guardian, Inc. (UG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.