The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 26, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom AVGO, NVIDIA NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

AVGO's Strong Portfolio Drives Up Semiconductor Sales: What's Ahead?

Broadcom is riding on an expanding portfolio that is driving semiconductor sales. The company is now shipping the Jericho4 Ethernet fabric router that has the ability to interconnect more than one million custom AI accelerators (XPUs) across multiple data centers. Jericho4 helps Broadcom offer a complete portfolio of networking solutions that includes the Tomahawk 6, Tomahawk Ultra and NICs.

In June, AVGO announced the shipment of its Tomahawk 6, the world's first 102.4 Terabits/sec Ethernet switch. In mid-July, AVGO announced shipping of Tomahawk Ultra, its Ethernet switch, which achieves 250ns switch latency at full 51.2 Tbps throughput. Tomahawk Ultra delivers line-rate switching performance even at minimum packet sizes of 64 bytes, supporting up to 77 billion packets per second.

Broadcom is benefiting from strong demand for XPUs, which are a type of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chips necessary to train Generative AI models. Rich partner base, including NVIDIA, Arista Networks, Alphabet, Dell Technologies, Meta Platform, Juniper and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst. AVGO expects third-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 60% year over year to $5.1 billion, driven by these factors. Semiconductor revenues are anticipated to grow 25% year over year to $9.1 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Semiconductor sales is pegged at $9.12 billion, indicating 25.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

AVGO Faces Tough Competition in the Semiconductor Market

Broadcom is a major player in the semiconductor market but is facing stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices.

NVIDIA's Data Center business has become its primary growth engine, driven by increasing demand for AI infrastructure. Continued buildouts of AI factories worldwide, as well as growing orders from governments and enterprises looking to secure sovereign AI infrastructure, are likely to continue driving demand for NVIDIA's AI chips. Strong adoption of the new Blackwell platform and continued orders from hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google and Amazon are key catalysts.

AMD is strengthening its footprint in the AI market through an expanding portfolio. AMD recently introduced its comprehensive, end-to-end AI platform at the 2025 Advancing AI event, introducing the powerful Instinct MI350 Series GPUs with 4x generational AI compute gains. AMD's solutions as alternatives to NVIDIA's Blackwell, especially in cost-sensitive or specialized AI workloads.

AVGO's Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Broadcom shares have appreciated 26.8% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 12.5%.

The AVGO stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Earnings of 36.85X compared with the broader sector's 27.64X. Broadcom has a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.63 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 36.1% growth from fiscal 2024's reported figure.

Broadcom currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.