The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Johnson & Johnson, Palantir Technologies, Fossil Group and Moving iMage

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Johnson & Johnson and Palantir

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Palantir Technologies Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Fossil Group, Inc. and Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



















Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+67.7% vs. +53.6%). The company is experiencing strong momentum, fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion.



The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margins in the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Johnson & Johnson have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+32.1% vs. +5.6%). The company beat Q3 estimates for earnings and sales. Despite Stelara LOE, its Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti, and Tecvayli.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular, and Surgery in the past two quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline this year that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues are significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty around the unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+162.8% vs. +21.5%). The company’s AI strategy -- driven by its Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms -- targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Shares of Fossil have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the year-to-date period (+25.8% vs. -13%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $112.95 million has strengthened its balance sheet via a $150 million revolver due 2030 and debt exchange extending maturities to 2029, reducing refinancing risk and enhancing liquidity.



Despite a 16% sales decline in Q2 2025, gross margins rose to 57.5% and adjusted operating income reached $4 million, reflecting cost discipline, reduced promotions and channel optimization. Management guides for further margin gains as SG&A savings and licensing efficiencies take hold.



Digital-first strategies — including influencer-led campaigns and full-price e-commerce — are boosting traffic and profitability. The turnaround plan targets $30 million in FY25 savings through supply chain, pricing and vendor initiatives.



However, revenue contraction, weak demand in Europe/China, tariff headwinds and intense competition pose risks. Valuation remains compelling at 0.16X EV/sales and 0.84X P/B against industry/sector multiples.



(You can read the full research report on Fossil here >>>)



Moving iMage Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the year-to-date period (+61.6% vs. +40.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $9.08 million offers rare revenue visibility via a $9 million, three-year contract to install Barco laser projectors, affirming its tech capabilities and reducing near-term volatility.



Expansion into premium venues like Metro Private Cinema and Alamo Drafthouse showcases its next-gen solutions and boosts brand equity. Gross margin improvements (25.2% in FY25 vs. 23.3% prior) stem from a growing mix of proprietary products. A $7.5 million backlog signals forward demand strength, while a $5.7 million cash balance and SG&A cuts reflect strong cost control.



However, project delays due to customer capex deferrals and industry softness have led to a 9.9% revenue decline and margin compression. MiT’s reliance on cinema makes it vulnerable to cyclicality and secular streaming shifts. Recurring revenue remains modest, with limited growth visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Moving iMage Technologies here >>>)

