The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Stratus Properties and Rave Restaurant

Chicago, IL – October 15, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, Stratus Properties Inc. STRS and Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. RAVE.

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Exxon Mobil and ServiceNow

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and ServiceNow, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Stratus Properties Inc. and Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+48.6% vs. +42.5%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion.



The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +6.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +7.5%. The company is advancing key oil projects in the Permian Basin and offshore Guyana, boosting production and efficiency. Its recent merger with Pioneer enhances its U.S. operations, while Guyana remains a major growth driver.



Exxon Mobil is also expanding into cleaner energy, with a major low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia plant in Texas and progress in advanced plastic recycling plants that turn old plastic into new raw materials. The company’s low debt exposure positions it to navigate different commodity cycles with ease.



However, the Chemicals Division remains a weak spot, with global oversupply leading to margin compression. Moreover, its upstream business is highly vulnerable to commodity price volatility. Ongoing tariff uncertainty is further weighing on the energy giant’s chemicals business. As such the stock warrants a cautious stance.



ServiceNow’s shares have declined -2.9% over the past year against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of -13.9%. The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In the second quarter of 2025, it had 11 deals greater than $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and closed 89 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV.



Gen AI deals continue to gain traction. NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions.



For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $125 million at the mid-point to $12.775-$12.795 billion, suggesting 19.5-20% on a non-GAAP constant currency (cc) basis. ServiceNow remains on track to surpass $15 billion in subscription revenues in 2026.



Shares of Stratus Properties have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past year (-10.4% vs. +15.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $160.85 million faces several headwinds, a $2.4 million net loss and $5.1 million operating cash outflow in H1 2025, rising interest costs on $112.7 million in largely floating-rate debt, and a challenging Austin real estate market that has delayed key asset sales. The stock trades at a discount to peers on price/book metrics.



Nevertheless, Stratus Properties is well-positioned to capitalize on Texas’ strong demographic and economic tailwinds, with around 1,500 acres of development-ready land across Austin and other growth markets. Recent monetizations — $13.3 million from West Killeen Market and $47.8 million from the Holden Hills JV — have enhanced liquidity.



Stratus Properties’ focus on stabilized retail and mixed-use leasing generates recurring cash flow, while avoiding exposure to the challenged office sector. The expanded $25 million share repurchase program reflects disciplined capital allocation.



Rave Restaurant’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+7.8% vs. -10.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $39.37 million offers a value-driven opportunity anchored by Pizza Inn’s steady growth in underserved markets. Comparable store sales rose 1.9% in fiscal 2025 with four years of net buffet unit growth, supported by the successful “I$8” promotion and 31 new stores under contract.



Rave Restaurant posted its 21st consecutive profitable quarter, with fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA up 13.5% to $3.6 million and total expenses down 7.1%. Backed by $9.9 million in liquidity and no debt, RAVE maintains flexibility for growth and buybacks.



Yet, Pie Five remains a drag, with sales down 8.4% and ongoing unit closures. Flat revenue in fiscal 2025 underscores scale challenges, though cost discipline sustains profitability. RAVE’s asset-light model drives profitability and flexibility. The valuation reflects both Pizza Inn’s momentum and Pie Five’s structural headwinds.



