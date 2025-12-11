The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Johnson & Johnson, Investors Title and Friedman Industries

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Investors Title Co. ITIC and Friedman Industries, Inc. FRD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Broadcom, Exxon Mobil and Johnson & Johnson

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Johnson & Johnson, as well as two micro-cap stocks Investors Title Co. and Friedman Industries, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Remain "Wait & See" Ahead of Fed Decision



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+121.4% vs. +74.3%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.



As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+10.3% vs. +9%). The company is advancing key oil projects in the Permian Basin and the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, boosting production and efficiency. Exxon Mobil is also expanding into cleaner energy, with a major low-carbon hydrogen plant in Texas and progress in advanced plastic recycling plants.



The company’s low debt exposure positions it to navigate market cycles with ease. XOM reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes and higher natural gas prices.



However, its upstream business is highly vulnerable to commodity price volatility. ExxonMobil plans to scale back capital spending, particularly in emerging low-carbon ventures, citing early-stage market uncertainty. It also flagged risks to its Baytown hydrogen project, which depends on U.S. tax incentives and the presence of a sustainable market.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+41.7% vs. +8.6%). The company’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti, and Tecvayli.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular, and Surgery in the past two quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline this year that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues are significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty around the unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Investors Title have underperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (-5.6% vs. +5.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $456.83 million is facing persistently high agent commissions, reduced investment gains, §1031 exchange risks, and growing post-retirement liabilities pose constraints. The stock trades at a discount to peers (EV/sales of 1.26X vs. 2.37X industry).



Nevertheless, Investors Title presents a compelling investment case with strong operating leverage and disciplined capital management. For the first nine months of 2025, net income rose 21.8% YoY to $27.7 million, with EPS climbing to $14.59, driven by margin expansion and tight cost control. Q3’s 16.7% after-tax margin underscores improved profitability.



Revenues rose 8.3% to $203.2 million, led by growth in title premiums and a 26.6% surge in non-title services, enhancing diversification. A special dividend of $8.72/share and consistent quarterly payouts highlight robust liquidity and shareholder alignment. Strategic acquisitions bolster direct operations and geographic reach.



(You can read the full research report on Investors Title here >>>)



Friedman Industries’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past year (+14.8% vs. +13.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $130.65 million is expanding scale and geographic reach through the Century Metals buyout, adding higher-value processing and access to Florida and Latin American markets.



The Sinton facility is now its most profitable asset, driving strong flat-roll volume and pricing power. Tubular has returned to profit and adds diversification, but remains structurally low-scale and cost-sensitive. Flat-roll is scaling with pricing power and diverse end markets, yet margins stay volatile with HRC declines.



While acquisitive growth, strong liquidity and disciplined SG&A support long-term leverage, risks include elevated inventory tied to HRC prices, weaker hedge protection, higher ABL-driven leverage and limited operating leverage. Valuation suggests investors are pricing in significant cyclicality and execution risk, offering upside if integration succeeds and margins normalize.



(You can read the full research report on Friedman Industries here >>>)

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Investors Title Company (ITIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Friedman Industries Inc. (FRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.