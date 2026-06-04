The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Cisco, Alibaba, IDT and Hamilton Beach

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 4, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA,IDT Corp. IDT and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. HBB.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Broadcom, Cisco and Alibaba

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Cisco Systems, Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., as well as two micro-cap stocks IDT Corp. and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of Broadcom have gained +86% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +123.2%. The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to surge 140% year over year to $10.7 billion.



AVGO’s networking portfolio is gaining from the strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal second quarter is expected to be flat sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Cisco’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+103.3% vs. +102.3%). The company is seeing broad-based demand, with third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $15.8 billion up 12% year over year and non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share, up 10% year over year. Total product orders rose 35% and networking product orders grew more than 50%, helped by a campus refresh and data center switching orders up more than 40%.



AI infrastructure is a key driver, with $5.3 billion of hyperscaler orders taken year to date; management raised expected fiscal 2026 AI orders to $9 billion and AI revenue to $4 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.0% and operating margin was 34.2%.



For fiscal 2026, guidance calls for $62.8-$63 billion revenue and $4.27-$4.29 non-GAAP earnings, assuming current tariffs and exemptions persist. However, declining services revenue, flat security product revenue, and stiff competition are major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Shares of Alibaba have gained +11.4% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +11.8%. The company benefits from a dominant digital commerce ecosystem, supported by strong network effects, extensive merchant relationships and sophisticated logistics capabilities.



Alibaba’s diversified business model spans e-commerce, cloud computing, international commerce and AI-driven innovation, creating multiple growth avenues. Expanding global operations, growing cloud adoption, advances in AI technologies and a solid financial position strengthen its long-term competitive advantages and provide flexibility for strategic investments and shareholder returns.



Yet, profitability remains under pressure from investments in quick commerce, technology innovation and customer experience initiatives. Rising competition from social commerce and e-commerce rivals is challenging market share and monetization.



(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)



IDT’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry over the past six months (+10.5% vs. +2.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.39 billion sees its investment thesis increasingly supported by a transition toward higher-margin, recurring-revenue businesses that are enhancing earnings quality and growth. NRS is deepening merchant engagement through payments and software offerings, while BOSS Money is benefiting from the shift toward digital remittances.



Net2phone is expanding through AI-enabled communications and vertical-specific solutions, creating opportunities for greater customer retention. These growth platforms contribute a larger share of profits and reduce reliance on legacy communications.



Key risks include working-capital intensity in remittances, pressure on transaction economics, AI execution risks and continued erosion in legacy communications. Despite these challenges, the valuation suggests investors may not fully recognize the long-term earnings potential of IDT’s transformation.



(You can read the full research report on IDT here >>>)



Shares of Hamilton Beach have outperformed the Zacks Household Appliances industry over the past six months (+27.3% vs. -44.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $264.41 million has its outlook supported by improving profitability in Health, driven by scaling software and pharmacy partnerships, alongside product launches.



Premium appliances are gaining broader retail distribution and shelf space, supported by ongoing brand investment and market-share opportunities. Commercial operations continue to diversify revenues through expanding foodservice, hospitality and international channels.



Profitability benefits from pricing discipline, favorable mix and supply-chain initiatives that help offset cost pressures. Growth should be supported by product innovation, expanded retail placements and increased digital marketing. A strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation provide flexibility to invest in growth while continuing shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach here >>>)

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Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDT Corporation (IDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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