The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, Oil-Dri Corp. of America and Park Aerospace

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway and J&J

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, as well as two micro-cap stocks Oil-Dri Corp. of America and Park Aerospace Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up Again on Big News Morning



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+30.3% vs. +20.5%). The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom's AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects third-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 60% year over year to $5.1 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions.



As of the fiscal second quarter, roughly 87% of Broadcom's largest 10,000 customers have adopted VMware Cloud Foundation. However, gross margins in the fiscal third quarter are expected to contract sequentially due to unfavorable revenues and product mix. High debt levels are also a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the year-to-date period (+6.4% vs. +5.1%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies, with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts, and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat losses induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Johnson & Johnson's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+17.4% vs. +2.6%). The company beat Q2 estimates for earnings and sales. Its Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



Though in the MedTech segment, sales are being hurt due to headwinds in China and competitive pressures in some categories, the Cardiovascular segment is contributing to growth. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in the second half than in the first. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline, and has been on an acquisition spree lately.



However, the Stelara patent cliff and the potential impact of Part D redesign will be significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty around the talc lawsuits and pharma tariffs lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Oil-Dri Corp. of America have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the past year (+81.8% vs. -17.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $840.09 million is well-positioned for long-term growth, driven by a structural shift toward renewable diesel, where its fluids purification segment posted 22% growth for the first nine months of fiscal 2025.



With expanding capacity across North America, demand for ODC's solutions is poised to rise, ensuring stable margins and revenue durability. The Ultra Pet acquisition accelerates growth in the pet care segment, expanding the higher-margin crystal litter portfolio. The B2B segment shows strong operating leverage, highlighted by a 43% year-over-year gain in ag product sales.



With $36.5 million in cash, low debt, strong cash flow, and no drawdown on its $75 million credit line, ODC retains significant strategic flexibility. A recent stock split enhances liquidity, supporting further investor interest and capitalizing on long-term market trends.



(You can read the full research report on Oil-Dri Corporation of America here >>>)



Park Aerospace's shares have gained +40.1% over the past year against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry's gain of +50.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $354.03 million posted strong Q1 FY26 revenue growth (+10.2% YoY to $15.4M), driven by robust aerospace and defense demand. Key programs like the A321XLR and LEAP-1A, plus defense contracts for missile components, continue to scale up.



The company boasts a rock-solid balance sheet with $65.6 million in cash, no debt, and a strong current ratio, enabling self-funded expansion and consistent shareholder returns. Park declared its 41st consecutive annual dividend, with a 3.7% yield and over $603 million returned since FY05. Strategic positioning in next-gen aerospace and defense composites supports long-term demand visibility.



However, rising SG&A costs and customer concentration via non-guaranteed volume contracts pose risks. Broader supply chain delays and inventory build-ups raise concerns about working capital efficiency. Shares trade at 4.6x EV/sales and 22.5x EV/EBITDA.



(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.

