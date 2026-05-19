The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil and Weyco

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 19, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and Weyco Group, Inc. WEYS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Berkshire Hathaway and Exxon Mobil

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), as well as a micro-cap stock Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Broadcom have gained +85.8% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's gain of +98.6%. The company is experiencing strong momentum fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom's AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that support large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2026 AI revenues to surge 140% year over year to $10.7 billion.



AVGO's networking portfolio is gaining from the strong demand for Tomahawk 6 products. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. A rich partner base is a key catalyst. However, gross margin in the fiscal second quarter is expected to be flat sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Berkshire Hathaway's shares have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's decline of -6.1%. The company's exposure to cat loss affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



Nonetheless, it is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+53% vs. +51.5%). The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results on higher upstream production and improved crude price realizations. XOM is strengthening its long-term growth outlook through higher production, LNG expansion, low-carbon projects, and strong shareholder returns.



In the Permian Basin, lightweight proppant technology is improving drilling efficiency and recovery, supporting production growth from 1.7 MMboe/d in Q1 2026 to more than 2.5 MMboe/d beyond 2030. In Guyana, production exceeded 900,000 Bbl/d. Golden Pass LNG Train 1 boosted LNG export capacity by roughly 5%, with full expansion expected to increase U.S. LNG exports by about 15%.



XOM is also advancing hydrogen, ammonia, and plastic recycling projects. Backed by a strong balance sheet, XOM generated $8.7B in operating cash flow and returned $9.2B to shareholders in Q1 2026.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Weyco's shares have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (+13.9% vs. -29.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $331.91 million offers financial resilience supported by a debt-free balance sheet, $93.9 million in cash and securities, improving operating cash flow and low capex needs, providing flexibility for dividends, buybacks and growth investments.



Florsheim continues to outperform within a structurally pressured dress-footwear category, gaining market share through strong demand, and category expansion into hybrid and casual footwear. Inventory cleanup and reduced promotional activity are also supporting healthier wholesale and retail margins. It delivered 12% EPS growth through disciplined expense control.



However, risks remain elevated from tariff uncertainty, cautious retailer ordering trends, weakness in Stacy Adams and BOGS and heavy dependence on overseas sourcing. International demand also remains soft, absent currency benefits. Valuation also remains attractive versus industry averages.



(You can read the full research report on Weyco here >>>)

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Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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