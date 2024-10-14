The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Bristol-Myers Squibb, Arthur J. Gallagher, TC Energy and Bridger Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 14, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, TC Energy Corp. TRP and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Bristol-Myers, Arthur J. Gallagher and TC Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and TC Energy Corp., as well a micro-cap stock Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb have underperformed the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (-2.1% vs. +4.4%). The company maintains momentum as growth in Eliquis, Opdivo and Reblozyl drives sales and cost-cutting measures boost the bottom line. Bristol-Myers Squibb is focusing on reshaping its business to achieve sustained top-tier growth.



The uptake of newer drugs like Opdualag, Reblozyl and Breyanzi has been strong. It is enabling Bristol-Myers to offset the loss of revenues due to declining sales of older drugs. The recent acquisitions of Mirati, Karuna and RayzeBio should strengthen and diversify its portfolio.



However, generic competition for its key drugs, Revlimid and Eliquis (outside the United States), is a headwind. While the performance of new drugs is encouraging, these will take some time to contribute significantly to the top line.



(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb here >>>)



Arthur J. Gallagher's shares have gained +23.5% over the past year against the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry's gain of +32.2%. The company is on track to generate both organic (particularly international) and inorganic growth. Its focus on tapping opportunities across the globe bodes well for growth. The insurance broker expects organic revenue growth in 2024 in the Risk Management and Brokerage segment to be better than the 2023 level.



This solid performance is expected to lead to an increase in cash flows, facilitating the return of wealth to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. First-quarter adjusted earnings beat the consensus estimate.



However, escalating expenses weigh on the company's margins. Lower return on capital poses a threat. Also, the debt level is significant, which raises interest payouts and results in low times interest earned.



(You can read the full research report on Arthur J. Gallagher here >>>)



Shares of TC Energy have gained +42.3% over the past year against the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry's gain of +52.0%. The company is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy stands out as a dividend aristocrat that is set to increase its payout for the 25th consecutive year in 2024.



Meanwhile, the company's historic Indigenous Equity Ownership agreement for the NGTL and Foothills Systems demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth. TC Energy's strategic asset management and divestiture program positions it to maximize asset value.



However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, significant capital expenditure and interest rate volatility, are major overhangs. Moreover, share price appreciation will likely be tied to the extent of debt reduction.



(You can read the full research report on TC Energy here >>>)



Bridger Aerospace's shares have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (-71.7% vs. +11.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $108.46 million have high leverage and debt servicing pressures, seasonal revenue dependence, ongoing losses and execution risks in international expansion pose significant challenges. Its success hinges on maximizing fleet utilization, managing debt and maintaining government contracts amid an unpredictable wildfire environment.



Nevertheless, Bridger Aerospace is positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for aerial firefighting services, driven by climate change and population shifts to wildfire-prone areas. The company's fleet, including CL-415EAF "Super Scoopers" and advanced surveillance aircraft, secures its strong market position and ensures a stable income.



The acquisition of FMS Aerospace diversifies revenue streams, adding year-round income and reducing reliance on seasonal fire activity. The expansion into international markets offers growth potential.



(You can read the full research report on Bridger Aerospace here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.